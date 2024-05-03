Trade union’s legal challenge over Rwanda Act to be heard in June

The FDA trade union’s High Court challenge over the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act will be heard in the first week of June, a judge has ruled.

The trade union, which represents senior civil servants, previously said it was bringing legal action over the relationship of the Civil Service Code with the Government’s Safety of Rwanda Act.

In an order on Friday, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain said the case would be heard on one day, to be listed between June 4 and 7, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

He continued: “It would not be right to say anything about the merits of the claim at this stage.

“However, it appears from the claim that some civil servants believe, or have been advised, that it would be contrary to their terms and conditions to comply with a ministerial decision to proceed with Rwanda removals in the face of a rule 39 measure.

“The prospect that they will be asked to act contrary to a rule 39 measure, whilst far from certain, is also not hypothetical, given the Government’s public statements on this subject.

“That being so, there is a powerful public interest in the determination of this claim in advance of the point when any rule 39 measure might be indicated.”