Gigi Hadid offers sweet glimpse at her baby daughter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable new glimpse at her baby girl with a new picture on Instagram.

The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik in September 2020.

The couple are yet to reveal their daughter’s name and have been careful not to show her face in pictures they have shared.

However Hadid did offer fans a look at her daughter’s tiny hand in a sweet snap which shows her tiny finger wrapped around the model’s little finger.

It also gives a glimpse at her red outfit dotted with black hearts.

She captioned the photo: “my girl!”

Malik announced he had become a father for the first time in September, saying: “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Hadid confirmed she was expecting in April, telling chat show host Jimmy Fallon she and Malik were “happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support”.

Los Angeles-born Hadid and Bradford-born Malik have been dating on and off since late 2015.

Two months after giving birth, Hadid joked she was a “whole new kind of busy & tired.”