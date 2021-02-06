Michael Douglas pays tribute to father Kirk a year after his death

Michael Douglas shared a tribute to his father Kirk to mark a year since the Hollywood giant died at the age of 103.
Kirk was best known for films including Spartacus, Ace In The Hole and Champion over a career spanning seven decades.
To mark the first anniversary of his father’s death, Michael, 76, shared a picture of them together on Instagram on Friday.
The snap showed Michael with his arm around Kirk while they smiled for the camera.
He captioned the post: “Can’t believe it’s been a year since you left us. At 103, you picked a good time to check out. I love you with all my heart!”
Michael’s wife, the Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, commented on the post.
“Love you Pappy,” she said.
Sir Anthony Hopkins said Kirk was “one of a kind, a legend, loved by all”.
And in his comment, Alec Baldwin said: “He was the King.”
Kirk is survived by his second wife, Anne Buydens, who he married in 1954. She is 101.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe