Silk Sonic announce release date for debut album

Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic have announced their debut album will arrive next month.

The R&B supergroup – consisting of stars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – will release An Evening With Silk Sonic on November 12.

It will include the previously released songs Skate and Leave The Door Open.

The latter track topped the singles charts in the US.

Announcing the album’s release, rapper and singer .Paak said: “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.”

Mars, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, shared a link to the album and wrote: “so you know it’s real.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic is not the only major music release scheduled for November 12.

The newly recorded version of Taylor Swift’s Red album will also arrive on that date, after the superstar brought it forward by a week.

Announcing the news last month, Swift said: “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – my version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12 ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Swift is re-releasing her old albums to regain control of her master recordings following a row with her old record label.

Her decision to bring the record forward led to speculation Adele’s new album, rumoured to be titled 30, would also be arriving in November.

Those suspicions grew when the singer gave a tell-all interview to Vogue this week and teased a new song, titled Easy On Me.