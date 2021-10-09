Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Silk Sonic announce release date for debut album

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 5:01 am
Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic – consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – have announced their debut album will arrive next month (Ian West/PA)
Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic – consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – have announced their debut album will arrive next month (Ian West/PA)

Grammy-winning duo Silk Sonic have announced their debut album will arrive next month.

The R&B supergroup – consisting of stars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – will release An Evening With Silk Sonic on November 12.

It will include the previously released songs Skate and Leave The Door Open.

The latter track topped the singles charts in the US.

Announcing the album’s release, rapper and singer .Paak said: “ALBUM DROPS NOVEMBER 12!! Now spam the comments with happy birthday wishes to my brother @BrunoMars.”

Mars, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, shared a link to the album and wrote: “so you know it’s real.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic is not the only major music release scheduled for November 12.

The newly recorded version of Taylor Swift’s Red album will also arrive on that date, after the superstar brought it forward by a week.

Announcing the news last month, Swift said: “Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – my version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12 ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Swift is re-releasing her old albums to regain control of her master recordings following a row with her old record label.

Her decision to bring the record forward led to speculation Adele’s new album, rumoured to be titled 30, would also be arriving in November.

Those suspicions grew when the singer gave a tell-all interview to Vogue this week and teased a new song, titled Easy On Me.

