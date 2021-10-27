Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jada Pinkett Smith: It is ‘hard’ to maintain intimacy after decades of marriage

By Press Association
October 28, 2021, 12:19 am
Jada Pinkett Smith said expectation causes difficulties in her sex life with husband of 24 years Will Smith (Yui Mok/PA)
Jada Pinkett Smith said expectation causes difficulties in her sex life with husband of 24 years Will Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

Jada Pinkett Smith said expectation causes difficulties in her sex life with husband of 24 years Will Smith.

The actress, who tied the knot with the Hollywood star in 1997, frequently discusses intimate details of her marriage on her Red Table Talk online series.

Pinkett Smith, 50, was joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, and Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow in the latest episode and said maintaining a strong relationship after decades together is “hard”.

She said: “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.

“That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know (what you need), especially when it comes to sex.

“It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Paltrow, whose new Netflix series Sex, Love & goop explores intimacy, agreed and said: “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

Magic Mike XXL premiere – London
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed details of her sex life with husband Will Smith (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pinkett Smith, who met her husband on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, said “I really try” to maintain open communication with Smith, 53.

She added: “It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”

The Smiths’ marriage is often in the headlines. Men In Black star Smith revealed in September his wife was not the only one who had had an extramarital affair.

That came after Pinkett Smith revealed she had an “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina while separated from her husband.

