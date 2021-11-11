Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney+ growth slows as streaming service reaches 118 million subscribers

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 12:49 am
Disney suffered a slowdown in growth for its streaming service while reaching 118.1 million subscribers (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Disney has announced its streaming service has reached 118 million subscribers worldwide – but growth has sharply slowed.

Disney+, which launched two years ago on Friday, recorded its smallest quarterly jump in subscriber numbers since its inception, the company said.

The number of global subscribers fell short of analyst expectations but the service has grown by 60% from the previous year.

Disney has experienced a slowdown in growth for its streaming service (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Disney CEO Bob Chapek had warned in September Disney+ subscriber numbers would slow, partly blaming pandemic-related delays in production.

In the latest earnings call, Mr Chapek said the company is “confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally”.

Disney chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said she expected “meaningfully higher” subscriber gains in the second half of the fiscal year, which began in October.

Mr Chapek added he was confident Disney would meet its target of 230-260 million streaming subscribers by 2024.

Elsewhere, the executive addressed Disney’s approach to theatrical releases amid the pandemic.

The company has attracted controversy for launching its films simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+.

It settled a lawsuit over alleged loss of earnings with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson following a hybrid release for blockbuster Black Widow.

Mr Chapek said Disney will remain flexible while uncertainty remains over cinemas amid the pandemic.

Netflix, the market leading streaming service, has about 209 million subscribers.

