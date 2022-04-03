Finneas teases Grammys performance with sister Billie Eilish on red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Finneas teases Grammys performance with sister Billie Eilish on red carpet

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 12:58 am
Claudia Sulewski, left, and Finneas arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Claudia Sulewski, left, and Finneas arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Finneas O’Connell has praised his sister Billie Eilish as “unshakeable” ahead of their performance at the Grammys.

The pair feature among a star-studded line-up of live performers due to take to the stage at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the show, O’Connell expressed his excitement at the event moving to Las Vegas from its usual location of Los Angeles due to the pandemic.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Billie Eilish (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He joked: “It’s sweatier. I mean, Las Vegas instead of LA. It’s a little sweatier which I kind of like.

“We will see how I feel at the end of the night, though, when I am shiny and have my hair falling in my face.

“But there are so many performances happening tonight. We rehearsed this morning. I am so excited to see all these other nominees putting on performances, that is always the thing I tune into the Grammys for, the performances.”

Asked whether he was feeling nervous ahead of their performance, O’Connell added: “If it was a solo performance I would be shaking but I’m just playing guitar for my sister and I am really used to that at this point. I am just excited.

“She would have every right to be but I bet she isn’t either. Nothing shakes her. She is unshakeable. It’s crazy.”

It comes after the siblings won the Oscar for best original song last Sunday at the 94th Academy Awards for their Bond theme No Time To Die.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Lil Nas X (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X, who is nominated for record of the year for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), spoke about the impact the song, about his queer sexuality, has had on his life.

On the red carpet, he said: “The song was super important. It was definitely really scary putting it out. But we made it through. We are here right now. I am thankful for the journey that it brought me on.”

The rapper walked the carpet wearing an embroidered and gem-encrusted armour from French fashion house Balmain.

He said: “It’s something we have been working on. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? It took some weeks and some alterations but we are here.”

Hollywood star Jared Leto said he was celebrating the box office success of his Marvel Comics film Morbius.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Arrivals
Questlove (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The actor and frontman of rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars said on the red carpet: “I feel pretty good. We are celebrating this weekend because Morbius came out and it is the number one movie in the world. Pretty fun, a pretty nice surprise. We are celebrating here on the (Las Vegas) strip, as you should. Who knows what is going to happen.”

Leto, who is presenting the award for best pop vocal album, added: “It feels great. I have been a couple of times before and it is always special – celebrating music and musicians.

“The other half of my life has been spent on stages around the world with Thirty Seconds To Mars and it is a beautiful thing to celebrate other artists and be a fan. I am happy to be here.”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Joni Mitchell were among the early winners announced during a pre-show event.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Joni Mitchell (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Roots drummer Questlove claimed the gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul, which also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

That award was presented to the team behind the film, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, by comedian Chris Rock, moments after he was slapped by Will Smith for a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Folk veteran Mitchell claimed the Grammy for best historical album for the record Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years, a five-disc box set.

Comedian Louis CK, whose appearance on the nominations list prompted criticism, won best comedy album for his record Sincerely Louis.

He previously admitted allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by five women were true.

Multi-genre performer Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

