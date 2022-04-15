Kaley Cuoco has revealed she ‘will never get married again’ after second divorce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she ‘will never get married again’ after second divorce

By Press Association
April 15, 2022, 4:58 pm
Kaley Cuoco (PA)
Kaley Cuoco (PA)

American actress Kaley Cuoco has said she “will never get married again” following her second divorce.

Cuoco, 36, rose to fame as Penny in the hit US sitcom The Big Bang Theory and most recently starred in Emmy-nominated black comedy The Flight Attendant, which returns for its second series later this month.

Speaking to Glamour US, Cuoco said: “I will never get married again, I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership.

“But I will never get married again. Absolutely not.”

Cuoco has been married twice, first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, who she divorced in 2016 and then to equestrian star Karl Cook.

In September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they had filed for divorce after three years of marriage.

In a statement at the time, the couple said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions… There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Despite her certainty that she will never walk down the aisle again, Cuoco revealed that she has by no means ruled out falling in love again.

“I love love,” she told Glamour.

“I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship.

“It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better.”

Cuoco also spoke candidly about the physical effects filming the second series of The Flight Attendant while also going through a divorce had on her body.

She said: “I’d have these emotional scenes and then I’d go home and cry over my personal life.

“I developed a rash that went from my lower stomach down my leg. It lasted for seven months.

“I discovered through therapy and through my doctors that it was completely emotional. That’s how the stress was [showing up] physically. I couldn’t even walk. The scenes were so hot and driven; there was no calmness.”

Cuoco revealed she is receiving therapy in an effort to stop being so “black and white,” and to start thinking about the possibility of having a successful relationship in the future.

“I’m so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me,” she said.

“I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future.”

She added: “I really know where I’ve f***** up, and I don’t want to do that again.”

