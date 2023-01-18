Billie Eilish requests restraining order against alleged home-invader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billie Eilish requests restraining order against alleged home-invader

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 2:00 am
Billie Eilish requests restraining order against alleged home-invader (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish requests restraining order against alleged home-invader (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish has requested a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her house earlier this month.

The global megastar said the incident, as well as others prior to it, had caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over her safety and that of her family.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency allege that 39-year-old Christopher Anderson has turned up “unannounced and uninvited” at Eilish’s childhood home multiple times between late December and early January.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The restraining order requests protection for Eilish's mother and father as well as her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell (pictured) (Doug Peters/PA)

Eilish said Anderson had entered the property most recently on January 5, “apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me”.

“My father and members of the Los Angeles Police Department recently informed me that an individual who goes by the name Christopher A Anderson or Chris Anderson recently entered the interior of my family’s home on January 5 2023, unannounced and uninvited, after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me,” Eilish stated in the documents.

“I have viewed images of this individual and can confirm I have no idea who he is and that I have had no prior relationship or communication with him.”

The singer said that police had been called to the residence on five separate occasions prior to the incident.

She added: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family’s home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me.

“However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members.”

The restraining order requests protection for her mother and father, Maggie May Baird and Patrick Mead O’Connell, as well as her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish’s request was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

