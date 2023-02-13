Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 2:55 am
Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer (Ian West/PA)
Ezra Miller teams up with two Batmans in The Flash Super Bowl trailer (Ian West/PA)

Ezra Miller teams up with Batman in the latest official trailer for DC blockbuster The Flash, which debuted during the Super Bowl.

The actor will reprise his role of the DC superhero in the upcoming film, which is due to hit cinemas on June 16.

The Flash has pushed ahead despite multiple controversies involving Miller, who identifies as they/them, over the past 12 months.

The latest trailer also features appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both of whom have starred as Batman previously.

It sees Barry Allen (Miller) run afoul of the multiverse, before bumping into an alternate version of himself and the two caped crusaders.

“You can go anywhere; another timeline, another universe, so why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?” Keaton is heard to ask Miller.

“Because this is the one where my mum lives. I’m not going to lose her again,” Miller replies.

The trailer also sees the return of Michael Shannon, who reprises his role as the villainous General Zod from DC’s Man Of Steel franchise.

DC boss James Gunn previously confirmed that Henry Cavill will no longer portray Superman in the DC Universe, though fans were treated to a glimpse of Sasha Calle’s debut as Supergirl.

In August last year, Miller announced that they were beginning treatment to help with a series of “complex mental health issues”.

They had previously been charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, as well as being accused of grooming a young girl.

Prior to that, Miller had been arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them European Premiere – London
The Flash has pushed ahead despite multiple controversies involving Miller, who identifies as they/them, over the past 12 months (Ian West/PA)

The Flash is expected to play a major role in the reboot of the DC Universe, with Gunn recently sharing updates on an eight-to-10 year plan for the franchise.

Sharing the trailer for the film on Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “I love this movie so much. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Also previewing at the Super Bowl was Gunn’s other superhero blockbuster, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume III, due for release on May 9.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper are all set to return to their roles of the goofy space-travelling heroes.

Other Super Bowl movie trailers included Dungeons And Dragons, 65, and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – arriving on June 30.

The dramatic clip, also featuring Mads Mikkelsen, saw Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller Bridge fall out of the back of an aeroplane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Indignant angry irritated young woman looking at utility bill, worried about troubles with mortgage payment to bank, having serious problems with debt, frustrated about high taxes,
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Fierce beers founders Dave McHardy, left, and Dave Grant want to help customers transfer from their Aberdeen bar to a new taproom in Dyce. Image: Fierce Beer/Co-op/PA Wire
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented