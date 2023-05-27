Justine Triet becomes third female filmmaker to win Palme d’Or at Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Justine Triet becomes third female filmmaker to win Palme d’Or at Cannes

By Press Association
Justine Triet, right, accepts the Palme d’Or for ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ which was presented by Jane Fonda, left, during the awards ceremony of the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)
Justine Triet, right, accepts the Palme d’Or for ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ which was presented by Jane Fonda, left, during the awards ceremony of the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France (Daniel Cole/AP)

French filmmaker Justine Triet has been awarded the coveted Palme d’Or on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival for her courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall.

The thriller, which stars Sandra Huller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death, is only the third film directed by a woman to win the top honour at the French festival.

It saw off tough competition from new films by acclaimed directors – including Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes and Karim Ainouz – to be declared the winner during the event’s closing ceremony on Saturday.

The Palme d’Or is the highest prize awarded at the festival and was introduced in 1955 by the festival’s organising committee.

Veteran actress Jane Fonda presented the award to Triet, who has previously directed 2013’s Age Of Panic and 2019’s Sibyl.

Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau, who was on this year’s jury, are the only female directors to have previously won the prize for 1993’s The Piano and 2021’s Titane respectively.

Two-time winner Ruben Ostlund, who took home the top gong last year for his satirical comedy Triangle Of Sadness after previously triumphing in 2017 with The Square, presided over this year’s jury.

France Cannes 2023 Awards Photo Call
Justine Triet, winner of the Palme d’Or for Anatomy Of A Fall (AP/Daniel Cole)

The ceremony also saw Cannes’ Grand Prix go to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest, an adaptation of Martin Amis’s novel of the same name about a German family living next door to Auschwitz.

Meanwhile, the jury prize went to Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves, a deadpan love story about a romance that blooms in a loveless workaday world.

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, who plays a middle-aged Tokyo man who cleans toilets in Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days, won the best actor award.

Turkish star Merve Dizdar took best actress for the Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses which sees her play a teacher who helps her colleague find a new perspective after he has lost of escaping his dreary life.

Vietnamese-French director Tran Anh Hung won best director for Pot-au-Feu, love story starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel set in a 19th century French gourmet chateau.

Best screenplay was awarded to Yuji Sakamoto for Monster, which also won the Queer Palm, an honour bestowed by journalists for the festival’s strongest LGBT themed film.

Some of the festival’s biggest premieres centred around films that did not compete Palme d’Or including Martin Scorsese debuting his Osage murders epic Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

France Cannes 2023 Honorary Palme d’Or
Harrison Ford receives the honorary Palme d’Or from Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes film festival (AP/Daniel Cole)

Harrison Ford received an honorary Palme d’Or ahead of the world debut screening of his new film Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The veteran US star, 80, said he was “deeply moved and humbled” to be honoured with the accolade.

Johnny Depp also returned to the spotlight on the opening day of the film festival as his new historical drama Jeanne Du Barry premiered.

The project is his first major onscreen appearance since his high-profile defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks