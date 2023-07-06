Kim Kardashian, Rylan Clark and Dalai Lama among those joining new app Threads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Kim Kardashian, Rylan Clark and Dalai Lama among those joining new app Threads

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian and Rylan Clark are among some of the celebrities to have signed up for the new social media site Threads.

The Meta app, from the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has a text-style format which encourages users to post updates and join public discourse.

Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama also signed up to the newly launched platform.

Former Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter Clark kept his first update short with a photo captioned: “Get ya threads out for the ladddsss.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay, known for his Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares series, said in his post: “Is this where I find the lamb sauce?”

Colombian pop singer Shakira already has one million followers on the app, whilst reality TV star and businesswoman Kardashian has one and a half million, despite a lack of posts on her profile.

TV personality and model Khloe Kardashian, who is Kim’s sister, is also on the platform and posted a photo with the caption: “Oh hi my little threaders”.

Other celebrities such as Paris Hilton, former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey, Dragons’ Den panellists Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett and former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall have also signed up.

Also setting up account were American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, radio DJ Chris Moyles, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, British singer Louise Redknapp, American rapper Jack Harlow and The Help actress Jessica Chastain.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Shakira (Doug Peters/PA)

The site is connected to Instagram so usernames and verification checks can carry over so celebrities can make the move to Threads easily.

Brands and companies including streaming platform Netflix, clothing retailer Pretty Little Thing and supermarket Aldi have also joined the app.

Threads posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos of up to five minutes in length.

On Meta’s website, the company says: “Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.”

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, which is also text based and allows posts of up to 280 characters.

The South African-born billionaire announced at the weekend that his social media platform would be temporarily limiting the number of tweets people can read in a day, as thousands of users reported problems accessing the site.

More from Press and Journal

Winds are battering Tiree. Image: Sandy McCook.
600 people displaced as Tiree islanders come to the aid of stranded festival goers
Graduates take a group selfie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon University graduates celebrate success at P&J Live
Charlie Gilmour, Natalie Bodium and Jake Davidson model Caley Thistle's new kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: ICTFC
Caley Thistle unveil new home kit ahead of 2023-24 campaign
Traffic travelling along the A9 at Skiach Junction.
Resurfacing works at A9 junction extended until July 19
2 April 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Rothes, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Grant Campbell celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh
Grant Campbell comes out of retirement to make sensational Fraserburgh return
Tiree Music Festival has been cancelled. Image: TMF.
'Wet, Wet, Wet': Tiree Music Festival cancelled due to 'extreme weather'
Photos from Scotland's World Cup qualifying encounter with Netherlands at Queens Sports Club Bulawayo. Bas de Leede of Netherlands, right, plays a shot as Matthew Cross of Scotland keeps wicket. Photos courtesy of ICC
Scotland miss out on Cricket World Cup on net run-rate after Dutch defeat
The grand Statsraad Lehmkuhl is a stunning three-masted barque
Three Tall Ships to sail into Port of Aberdeen this month
Piper's ;lament at Piper Alpha service.
Gallery: Memorial held in Aberdeen to mark 35th anniversary of Piper Alpha disaster
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…