Sweden to resume funding UN agency for Palestinians amid growing hunger

Another top donor to the UN agency aiding Palestinians has said it will resume funding, weeks after more than a dozen countries halted hundreds of millions of dollars in support in response to Israeli allegations against the organisation.

Sweden’s reversal came as a ship bearing tonnes of humanitarian aid was making preparations to leave Cyprus for Gaza after international donors launched a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory facing widespread hunger after five months of war.

Sweden’s decision followed similar moves by the European Union and Canada as the UN agency known as UNRWA warns that it could collapse and leave Gaza’s already desperate population of more than two million people with even less medical and other assistance.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is devastating and the needs are acute,” development minister Johan Forssell said in Sweden’s announcement, adding that the UNRWA had agreed to increased transparency and stricter oversight and controls.

Sweden will give the UNRWA half of the 38 million dollar (£29.6 million) funding it promised for this year, with more to come.

Israel had accused 12 of UNRWA’s thousands of employees of participating in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 people and took about 250 others hostage.

5 months after full-scale invasion of📍#Gaza, 30,000 Palestinians are dead, children have died of hunger & +1/2 million people face starvation. As Israel continues to bomb the besieged Strip & restrict entry of lifesaving aid the @UN struggles to respond.https://t.co/HHQRqWSt84 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 9, 2024

Countries including the United States quickly suspended funding to UNRWA worth about 450 million dollars (£350.5 million), almost half its budget for the year. The UN has launched investigations, and the UNRWA has been agreeing to outside audits to win back donor support.

On the eve of Ramadan, hungry Gaza residents scrambled for packages of food supplies dropped by US and Jordanian military planes – a method of delivery that humanitarian groups have called deeply inadequate compared to deliveries by ground.

But the daily number of aid trucks entering Gaza since the war has been far below the 500 that entered before October 7 because of Israeli restrictions and security issues.

People dashed through devastated areas of Gaza City as the parachuting aid descended.

The US airdrops have been criticised as inadequate (AP)

The US military said that its planes on Saturday airdropped more than 41,000 “meal equivalents” and 23,000 bottles of water into northern Gaza, the hardest part of the enclave to access.

The health ministry in Gaza said that two more people, including a two-month-old infant, had died as a result of malnutrition, raising the total number of people who died from hunger to 25.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said the toll included only people brought to hospitals.

Overall, the ministry said, at least 30,878 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tallies, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government, and its figures from previous wars have largely matched those of the UN and independent experts.

Tonight, I’m directing the U.S. military to establish a temporary pier on the Gaza coast that can receive shipments of food, water, medicine, and shelter. To Israel, I say humanitarian assistance cannot be secondary. Protecting and saving innocent lives must be a priority. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2024

The opening of the sea delivery corridor, along with the airdrops, showed increasing frustration with Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and a new international willingness to work around Israeli restrictions.

The sea corridor is backed by the EU together with the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other involved countries, and the European Commission has said that UN agencies and the Red Cross will also play a role.

The ship belonging to Spain’s Open Arms aid group was expected to make a pilot voyage to test the corridor as early as this weekend. The ship has been waiting at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca for permission.

Israel has said it welcomes the maritime corridor, but cautioned that it would need security checks.

Open Arms founder Oscar Camps told The Associated Press that the ship pulling a barge with 200 tonnes of rice and flour would take two to three days to arrive at an undisclosed location where the group World Central Kitchen was constructing a pier to receive it. The group has 60 food kitchens throughout Gaza to distribute aid, he said.

Palestinians walk by a residential building destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip (AP)

US President Joe Biden has announced a plan to build a temporary pier in Gaza to help deliver aid, underlining how the US has to go around Israel, its main Middle East ally and the top recipient of US military aid.

Israel accuses Hamas of commandeering some aid deliveries.

American officials said it will likely be weeks before the Gaza pier is operational. The executive director of the US arm of medical charity Doctors Without Borders, Avril Benoit, in a statement criticised the US plan as a “glaring distraction from the real problem: Israel’s indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege”.

Sigrid Kaag, the UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, has said air and sea deliveries cannot make up for a shortage of supply routes on land.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan appear to have stalled. Hamas said on Thursday that its delegation had left Cairo until next week.

International mediators had hoped to alleviate some of the immediate crisis with a six-week ceasefire, which would have seen Hamas release some of the Israeli hostages it is holding, Israel release some Palestinian prisoners, and aid groups given access for a major influx of assistance into Gaza.

Palestinian militants are believed to be holding around 100 hostages and the remains of 30 others captured during the October 7 attack. Several dozen hostages were freed in a weeklong November truce.