Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins first Oscar of the night as Kimmel makes Barbie gags

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won the first Oscar of the night as she picked up the best supporting actress prize for The Holdovers.

The actress plays a grieving cook in the boarding school drama, about a grumpy teacher who stays behind on campus at Christmas.

The prize was presented by five previous winners of the category, who each honoured one of this year’s nominees.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, centre, accepts the award from five previous winners (Chris Pizzello/AP)

She was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.

She added: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”

Randolph also said that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her, before adding: “Thank you for seeing me.”

“I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough,” she continued. “I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”

The Oscars, which started five minutes late following pro-Palestine protests outside the ceremony, opened with host Jimmy Kimmel superimposed into a scene from the box office juggernaut Barbie.

Jimmy Kimmel on stage (Chris Pizzello/AP)

In the bus stop scene from the film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie turns to him and says “You’re so beautiful”. Kimmel replies: “I know I was just thinking that, I haven’t eaten in three weeks.

“I’m so hungry, I have to go host the Oscars.”

Appearing on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he said: “Thank you for that partial standing ovation.”

He added: “And for making it on time, the show is starting an hour earlier this year but don’t worry, it will still start very, very late.”

Kimmel made passing reference to the strikes which ground Hollywood to a halt, referring to what “a hard year” it had been for the industry.

He also referenced Greta Gerwig’s snub for the best director prize.

Greta Gerwig (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Kimmel told the audience that Barbie director Gerwig’s achievement was “taking a doll no-one loved any more” and turning the Mattel toy into a “feminist icon”.

“Many people felt (Greta) should be nominated for best director,” he said.

Turning his attention to Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling, he said: “If neither of you wins an Oscar tonight, I would like to say you won something much better, the genetic lottery.”

Returning to the subject of the strikes, and the “historic deal” struck on the use of artificial intelligence, he said: “Actors can now go back to worrying about being replaced by younger more attractive people.”

Members of the Oscars crew come out for a round of applause (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He continued: “As pretentious and superficial as it can be, this is a union town.”

Kimmel also invited a standing ovation for behind-the-scenes workers, who came out on stage as the crowd applauded.

As the unions Iatse and Teamsters begin their negotiations, Kimmel said: “We will stand with you too.”

He added: “I’m going to make sure this show goes really long tonight to make sure you get a ton of overtime.”