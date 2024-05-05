Police surround pro-Palestinian encampment on Californian university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police surround pro-Palestinian encampment on Californian university

By Press Association
People stand guard outside an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the campus at the University of Southern California (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
People stand guard outside an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the campus at the University of Southern California (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Police surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment early on Sunday at the University of Southern California, days before graduation events are set to begin on the Los Angeles campus.

The university said campus safety officers assisted by the Los Angeles Police Department were clearing the area.

“If you are in the centre of campus, please leave. People who don’t leave could be arrested,” USC said on the social media platform X.

Demonstrators were loudly chanting “Free Palestine” inside the encampment.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests
Police have clashed with protesters at universities across the US (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

Protesters in the encampment were given 15 minutes to leave the area before facing arrest, according to Annenberg Media, a student-led campus publication.

The encampment had restarted after the Los Angeles Police Department first arrested 93 people on April 24.

The atmosphere on the private university campus had largely remained calm since, while attention turned to arrests at the University of California, Los Angeles.

At the University of Virginia, 25 people were arrested on Saturday for trespassing after police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters who refused to remove tents from campus, and demonstrators at the University of Michigan chanted anti-war messages and waved flags during graduation ceremonies.

USC, a private university, has been the subject of student protests over the war in Gaza as well as the administration’s decision to cancel a graduation speech by the valedictorian, a Muslim student who had expressed support for Palestinians.

The university made that decision in mid-April, saying they had safety concerns after receiving threats. Some Jewish groups had criticised the student’s selection as speaker.

Administrators later cancelled the entire main-stage event planned for May 10, when 65,000 people were expected to gather to celebrate graduates.

Video posted online on Saturday evening showed some demonstrators engaging in calm songs and chants in preparation for expected police activity.