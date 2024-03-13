First Minister of Wales has ‘deep regret’ for loss of life during Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister of Wales has ‘deep regret’ for loss of life during Covid pandemic

By Press Association
First Minister Mark Drakeford pictured during a Welsh Government press conference in December 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The First Minister of Wales has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he “absolutely regrets everything that led to loss of life” during the pandemic.

Mark Drakeford made the comment when giving evidence to the inquiry, which is currently sitting in Cardiff, during questioning over the Welsh Government’s policies concerning care homes.

He was questioned whether the risk of spreading Covid-19 from hospitals to care homes, containing some of the most vulnerable people, was properly managed by the Welsh Government in the early part of the pandemic.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford arrives at the Mercure Cardiff North Hotel for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as it holds hearings in Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Drakeford said that discharging vulnerable patients from hospital was considered “the safest thing that we could do” at the time, and referenced evidence by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty on the issue.

He told the inquiry: “He makes the point that the risks to very vulnerable people staying in hospital when they are medically fit to be discharged, at a point when hospitals are about to become the epicentre of the most dangerous place you could be, then that was not a course of action that had merit.

“You are discharging people back to their homes, some people live in care homes but it is their home and they are fit to be discharged there, and there are protections that can be put in place to try to manage the impact of the disease when they get there.

“That was the line of reasoning that we were following at the time, that the safest thing that we could do was to remove people who didn’t need to be in hospital out of hospital given the impact that the disease was about to have on those hospital services.

“And that when people went home, there were precautions that could be taken to try to manage the risks that they would face there.”

The inquiry heard that on April 29 2020, the Welsh Government policy changed so that all patients should be tested for Covid-19 before being discharged from hospital to care homes.

Mr Drakeford said if that decision had been taken earlier, it would have meant tests were not available for other purposes.

“There weren’t enough tests to do all that we would have liked with them,” Mr Drakeford said.

The hearing was told the UK Government announced mass testing of asymptomatic residents and staff across care homes in England on April 28.

Two days later, a group of MPs wrote to Mr Drakeford to express concern that he had not done so.

When asked about his response to that letter, Mr Drakeford said: “I think this is terribly difficult territory because I know just how powerfully people feel about what happened in care homes here in Wales.

“I absolutely regret everything that led to loss of life. My own mother lived in a care home in Wales throughout this pandemic.

“These are matters that in a Welsh context, the decision-makers are not immune from the decision that we take.”

Mr Drakeford acknowledged that there were instances of Covid-19 being “seeded” into care homes by people being discharged from hospital.

However, he said the primary reason for the virus entering care homes was through people going into them to care for those living there.

He added: “As coronavirus rises in the community, the risk that it will be carried into care homes in that way increases and I know for a lot of people that’s an uncomfortable conclusion but I think it is where the evidence that I have seen takes us.”

Referencing the letter, Mr Drakeford said he had to “rely upon the orderly decision making process” that Welsh Government had rather than being “buffeted” by letters.