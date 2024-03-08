Premier League statistics

Saturday, March 9

Bournemouth (13) v Sheff Utd (20)

Bournemouth will check on striker Dominic Solanke, who is battling an ongoing knee problem. Defender Marcos Senesi is out after he suffered a hamstring injury at Burnley last weekend.

Ben Brereton Diaz is expected to return for Sheffield United from a hamstring injury, while George Baldock is in contention to make his first start of the year after a muscle strain.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth D L D L W; Sheff Utd L W L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) 16; James McAtee (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 1-3 D 9-2 A 15-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Arsenal (3) v Brentford (15)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta offered no fresh injury updates. The Spanish manager is confident Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will be in contention to play but goalkeeper David Raya, who is on loan from Brentford, will miss out as he is not eligible to face his parent club.

The Bees will have Ivan Toney fit to play, although manager Thomas Frank will have longer to wait before Bryan Mbeumo is available. Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Ben Mee remain longer-term absentees.

Last season: Arsenal 1 Brentford 1, Brentford 0 Arsenal 3

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W W W; Brentford W L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 16; Neal Maupay (Brentford) 8

Match odds: H 1-5 D 6-1 A 11-1

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Crystal Palace (14) v Luton (18)

Palace’s Eberechi Eze is available after he was substituted as a precaution at Tottenham. Forward Matheus Franca will miss out because of a groin problem. Jeffrey Schlupp has resumed training following a quad issue and is expected to be available after the international break. Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding (foot) and Michael Olise (thigh) continue their own recovery.

Luton’s Amari’i Bell is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while the game comes too soon for both Elijah Adebayo and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Tahith Chong is fit having taken a knock in the defeat to Aston Villa and Gabe Osho could also feature after overcoming a muscular issue.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L D W L; Luton D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Odsonne Edouard & Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) 7; Elijah Adebayo (Luton) 9

Match odds: H 3-4 D 14-5 A 17-5

Referee: Sunny Gill (Berkshire)

Man Utd (6) v Everton (16)

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans have been passed fit but forward Omari Forson has joined United’s lengthy injury list. Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are out, as are Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial.

Everton are likely to again be without midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is still struggling with the groin injury he picked up against Brighton two weeks ago. Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) will definitely remain sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Everton 0, Everton 1 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W L L; Everton D L D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Rasmus Hojlund (Man Utd) 13; Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton) 6

Match odds: H 17-20 D 14-5 A 29-10

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Wolves (10) v Fulham (12)

Wolves expect to have goalkeeper Jose Sa and forward Pedro Neto available after both players returned to training, having been substituted in the defeat at Newcastle last weekend with minor issues. Forwards Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha remain sidelined with their respective hamstring problems.

Marco Silva gave a positive update on the fitness of Raul Jimenez. The Mexico international has returned to training with Fulham and may be a part of next week’s squad.

Last season: Fulham 1 Wolves 1, Wolves 0 Fulham 0

Last five league matches: Wolves W L W W L; Fulham D W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Matheus Cunha & Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves) 11; Bobby De Cordova-Reid & Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) 6

Match odds: H 13-8 D 23-10 A 17-10

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

Sunday, March 10

Aston Villa (4) v Tottenham (5)

Villa hope to have Jacob Ramsey back after he missed the midweek draw at Ajax with a foot injury. John McGinn, Matty Cash and Leon Bailey are all set to come back into the starting XI.

Tottenham will have defender Pedro Porro back after a muscle injury but Richarlison (knee) remains sidelined.

Last season: Aston Villa 2 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 0 Aston Villa 2

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W L W W W; Tottenham W D W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 18; Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 13

Match odds: H 11-8 D 16-5 A 6-4

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Brighton (9) v Nottm Forest (17)

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour will serve the last game of a three-match ban, while forward Joao Pedro is again ruled out by a hamstring injury and a thigh issue keeps James Milner sidelined. Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot) are long-term absentees.

Forest will make a late assessment on Nicolas Dominguez after the midfielder came off against Liverpool with a knock. It remains to be seen whether Chris Wood, Giovanni Reyna, Willy Boly or Ola Aina are back involved, while Nuno Tavares remains sidelined.

Last season: Nottm Forest 3 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Nottm Forest 0

Last five league matches: Brighton W L W D L; Nottm Forest D L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Joao Pedro (Brighton) 19; Chris Wood (Nottm Forest) 9

Match odds: H 7-10 D 16-5 A 10-3

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

Liverpool (1) v Man City (2)

Ibrahima Konate is a major doubt for Liverpool and has been sent for a scan after being forced off during the Europa League win at Sparta Prague, opening the door for Jarell Quansah. Mohammad Salah is pushing to start after making his comeback as a substitute in midweek. Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Curtis Jones (shin), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (cruciate ligament), Alisson (hamstring), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are all out.

City are without Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku while Matheus Nunes has a hand injury and will be assessed. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, all rested in midweek, could return.

Last season: Man City 4 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 1 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool L W W W W; Man City W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19; Erling Haaland (Man City) 29

Match odds: H 19-10 D 14-5 A 6-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

West Ham (7) v Burnley (19)

West Ham will check on Emerson Palmieri after the left-back had to be replaced against Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday night. Fellow defender Nayef Aguerd remains an injury doubt.

Burnley welcome back Josh Brownhill after the midfielder served a one-match ban following his red card against Crystal Palace. Jordan Beyer, Luca Koleosho and Lyle Foster remain out injured.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W W; Burnley D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 17; Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) 5

Match odds: H 13-20 D 16-5 A 19-5

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Monday, March 11

Chelsea (11) v Newcastle (8)

Chelsea are waiting on the fitness of Ben Chilwell (knee), Levi Colwill (toe) and Conor Gallagher (virus). Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana remain sidelined but Thaigo Silva (groin) and Marc Cucurella (ankle) could get some game time having having been unused substitutes against Brentford.

Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier will miss out with a calf injury which is likely to sideline him for two games. Loan signing Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club, while the game could come too soon for Matt Targett following his return to training. Nick Pope, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and the suspended Sandro Tonali are still unavailable.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea L L W D D; Newcastle D W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 14; Alexander Isak (Newcastle) 15

Match odds: H 17-20 D 16-5 A 5-2

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)