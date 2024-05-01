Football rumours: Paris St Germain’s interest in Marcus Rashford dwindles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Paris St Germain’s interest in Marcus Rashford dwindles

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

What the papers say

Paris St Germain have lost interest in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford with the 26-year-old no longer figuring on their shortlist of targets, according to the i. Instead, the French club will focus on other options this summer as they backed away from meeting United’s £70million valuation for Rashford.

If West Ham decide to part ways with manager David Moyes, the Daily Mail says German club Spartak Moscow are interested in his services, while West Ham will have to battle with AC Milan if they look to replace Moyes with Lille manager Paulo Fonesca, according to the i.

Preston North End v Leicester City – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (Nick Potts/PA)

Recently promoted Leicester City have held talks with star striker Jamie Vardy about extending the 37-year-old veteran’s contract at the club, according to the Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Romelu Lukaku: The Chelsea striker, who is on loan at Roma, has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and Chelsea would be willing to sell the 30-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

Mason Greenwood Training and Presentation – Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Getafe’s Mason Greenwood (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Mason Greenwood: Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are still looking to sell the 22-year-old forward who is currently out on loan at Getafe FC.