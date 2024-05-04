Blackburn stay up after Sammie Szmodics’ brace downs Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Blackburn stay up after Sammie Szmodics’ brace downs Leicester

By Press Association
Sammie Szmodics, left, scored again (Nigel French/PA)
Sammie Szmodics, left, scored again (Nigel French/PA)

Sammie Szmodics’ second-half double ensured Blackburn’s Championship survival following a 2-0 win at newly-crowned champions Leicester.

The division’s top scorer Szmodics found the net just when Rovers’ survival hopes were in the balance as relegation rivals, and Blackburn manager John Eustace’s former club, Birmingham had just taken the lead against Norwich.

That scenario meant if Leicester were to win the game, then Rovers would slide into League One.

But, after 68 minutes, the ball broke kindly on the halfway line for Szmodics who raced clear as Leicester’s defenders were taken by surprise.

Szmodics’ solo run took him into the Leicester 18-yard box and he cooly clipped the ball over goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and into the far corner.

That sparked huge celebrations among the travelling Rovers fans, but Leicester did their best to get back into the game.

But then Szmodics sealed victory in stoppage time when he ran on to a Joe Rankin-Costello pass and beat Hermansen to the ball before running into an empty net for his 27th Championship goal of the season.

Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears produced a superb save with 10 minutes to go as he tipped a Harry Winks drive on to the crossbar.

Rovers’ performance meant Leicester’s trophy party did not end with a victory.

But it was a chance for supporters to say goodbye to one of the two remaining 2016 Premier League title winners, Marc Albrighton, who came on as a second-half substitute. His contract is up this summer and is unlikely to be renewed.

Jamie Vardy is also out of contract but could yet be offered a new deal at the age of 37.

Leicester fans unveiled a pre-match banner in tribute to Vardy’s contribution since joining the club, and he was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half.

Blackburn had a chance to open the scoring after 14 minutes when Szmodics spun and shot just wide.

Vardy almost broke the deadlock after 26 minutes when he cut in from the left but could only find the side netting.

When Albrighton came on, Vardy gave him the captain’s armband to wear for his final Leicester game.

Leicester sealed promotion last Friday without playing when Leeds lost at QPR, and they sealed the title with a 3-0 victory at Preston on Monday.

The Foxes lacked a cutting edge in their final game of the season, despite a late rally which saw Stephy Mavididi fire a shot over the bar before Winks was denied by Pears.