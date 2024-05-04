West Brom confirm play-off place with win over Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Brom confirm play-off place with win over Preston

By Press Association
West Bromwich Albion’s Kyle Bartley (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Bromwich Albion’s Kyle Bartley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Brom confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs as they eased to a 3-0 victory over Preston on the final day of the regular season.

Alex Mowatt struck a penalty in first-half stoppage time before Kyle Bartley nodded in a second for the Baggies on the hour mark.

Darnell Furlong then netted his fifth goal of the season in the 68th minute to ensure the home side finished fifth and the visitors’ campaign was completed with five successive losses.

West Brom began the game on the front foot and Grady Diangana tested Freddie Woodman with a low drive in the early stages, but Preston held their motivated hosts at arm’s length and slowly grew into the game.

Andrew Hughes tried his luck from outside the penalty area, but his effort took a deflection on its way through to goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

At the other end, Albion ought to have gone in front when Brandon Thomas-Asante was first to a loose ball after Preston failed to clear Mowatt’s free-kick, but he couldn’t direct his effort from close range on target and captain Bartley failed to make contact at the far post.

West Brom would head into the break in front, though, when Darnell Furlong was adjudged to have been felled by Liam Lindsay inside the penalty area and Mowatt consequently sent Woodman in the North End goal the wrong way.

Mowatt was teed up by lively Celtic loanee Mikey Johnston at the beginning of the second half, but he curled the ball high over the bar.

West Brom continued to create, and Mowatt proved to be the orchestrator from set-pieces – both centre-halves Cedric Kipre and then Bartley fired just over the bar in quick succession.

Johnston produced some magic on the by-line but his pull-back was turned over by Thomas-Asante from a matter of yards out.

West Brom did have their second on the hour mark, though. Furlong’s signature long throw was nodded over keeper Woodman by Bartley and the ball looped over the line despite an attempted clearance.

Albion, with the cushion, began to enjoy themselves. Less than 10 minutes after their second goal arrived, they plundered a third when Conor Townsend won a 50-50 on the left and he picked out opposing full-back Furlong, who dispatched with ease.

The West Brom right-back went close again when it opened up for him on the edge of the box, but he fizzed a shot wide of Woodman’s left-hand post.