Arsenal keep up title chase as Newcastle push Burnley closer to drop

Arsenal kept the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with a 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

Bukayo Saka put the Gunners in front just before half-time with a penalty after Kai Havertz had been fouled in the box by goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Declan Rice flicked a brilliant assist with the outside of his boot to set up Leandro Trossard, who doubled their lead in the second-half with a low strike.

The Cherries had a goal ruled out from Antoine Semenyo after Dominic Solanke was ruled to have impeded David Raya in the build-up before Gabriel had an effort disallowed for offside.

Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were both on the scoresheet for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Rice then wrapped up victory deep into stoppage time with low finish from a tight angle.

Burnley’s slim hopes of survival were dealt a huge blow after being hammered 4-1 by Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Magpies dominated in the first-half when Callum Wilson fired them ahead before two goals in five minutes just before the break from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes gave them a commanding lead.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the second half and although his spot-kick was saved by Arijanet Muric, Alexander Isak soon scored his 20th league goal before Burnley earned a consolation in the final stages through Dara O’Shea’s header.

52' – Alexander Isak misses a penalty ❌55' – Alexander Isak smashes home from close range ⚽️ A BIG few minutes for the @NUFC man to put himself one behind in the Golden Boot race 🥇#BURNEW pic.twitter.com/hSEJSd3XHi — Premier League (@premierleague) May 4, 2024

Defeat nudged Burnley closer to relegation after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win at Sheffield United left them five points from safety with two games to play.

The already-relegated Blades took the lead through Ben Brereton Diaz’s penalty but their lead was short-lived as Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised 10 minutes later.

Forest went ahead for the first time when Ryan Yates fired in and Hudson-Odoi struck again to claim a vital three points which moves Forest three points clear of 18th-placed Luton with two games left.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice for Nottingham Forest (Danny Lawson/PA)

Defeat for Sheffield United handed them an unwanted record as they became the first Premier League team to concede 100 goals in a 38-game season.

Elsewhere Brentford and Fulham shared the spoils as the London derby finished goalless.