Joe Root and Finlay Bean lead Yorkshire push for victory against Glamorgan

By Press Association
Joe Root impressed again for Yorkshire (Nick Potts/PA)
Joe Root impressed again for Yorkshire (Nick Potts/PA)

Joe Root scored a superb 156 while youngster Finlay Bean made 173 as Yorkshire pushed for victory on day three of their Vitality County Championship match against Glamorgan at Headingley.

England batter Root recorded his second century in as many Division Two games while 22-year-old opener Bean built on his overnight 140 as Yorkshire declared on 519 for seven in response to Glamorgan’s 221.

The visitors then slipped to 93 for three in their second innings but captain Sam Northeast (46 not out) and Colin Ingram (43no) helped them recover to 171 for three at the close, trailing by 127 heading into the final day.

Sussex sit atop the Division Two table after thrashing Derbyshire inside three days following an electric spell of reverse swing bowling from West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

The 22-year-old claimed career-best figures of five for 29 and was twice on a hat-trick as the hosts crumbled to 109 for nine – Blair Tickner absent – to win by an innings and 124 runs.

Sussex had earlier been bowled out for 479,  leading by 233, and Derbyshire’s hopes of avoiding an innings defeat disappeared when they collapsed from 71 for two.

Kent were closing in on victory against Lancashire in their Division One meeting at Emirates Old Trafford, needing only 93 more runs with nine wickets in hand on the final day.

Forced to follow-on after being skittled for 92, Lancashire were bowled out for 332 second time around with Wes Agar and Matt Parkinson taking three wickets each.

That left Kent needing 164 for a first victory of the season and they progressed to 71 for one at the close with Ben Compton (14 not out) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (39no) putting them back on track following the early loss of England opener Zak Crawley.

Sam Robson and Leus du Plooy shared a Middlesex record third-wicket stand against Leicestershire of 252, although a draw looks the most likely outcome in the clash between the Division Two high-fliers at Lord’s.

Robson marked his return from a thumb injury by top-scoring with 162, while Du Plooy struck 131 – his second century since moving from Derbyshire over the winter – to help the host reach 407 for eight in their first innings.

They lead Leicestershire by 101 runs with two wickets remaining as Ben Mike, Scott Currie, Ben Green and Rehan Ahmed all picked up two wickets each for the Foxes.