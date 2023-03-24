Jimmy Buchan welcomes seafood industry boost worth up to £14 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Buchan welcomes seafood industry boost worth up to £14 million

By Keith Findlay
Jimmy Buchan: "Innovation and efficiency will be key to the future success of the seafood processing/supply sector". Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Jimmy Buchan: "Innovation and efficiency will be key to the future success of the seafood processing/supply sector". Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A new support package worth up to £14 million for the Scottish seafood industry has been announced.

The Scottish Government says it will encourage the sustainable use of resources for economic growth, support livelihoods and jobs, and preserve the marine ecosystem.

Applications for funding can be submitted via a new website, which will be up and running from 10am on April 11.

An existing website showing information about marine and fisheries grants will be updated ahead of that date for the 2023-24 scheme.

Business continues to be innovative and with the added opportunity of Scottish Government funding I am confident it will make for some very good projects to come to the fore.”

Jimmy Buchan, CEO, Scottish Seafood Association.

The cash is from the government’s Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) pot, set up following the loss of EU funding for the sector because of Brexit.

Projects benefitting from earlier MSF funding include the modernisation of a salmon and trout processing plant to reduce energy and water use, installation of solar panels at a seafood cold store to cut its carbon footprint, and a new building for a shellfish producer to help it meet growing demand from premium markets in the US and Asia.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon: “This fund continues to be key in supporting the sustainable development of Scotland’s blue economy.” Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Welcoming further support for the industry, Scottish Seafood Association chief executive Jimmy Buchan said: “Innovation and efficiency will be key to the future success of the seafood processing/supply sector – and being able to compete not only at a domestic and national level but in global markets too.

“Previous and current years have and continue to be very challenging.

“However, business continues to be innovative and with the added opportunity of Scottish Government funding I am confident it will make for some very good projects to come to the fore – making the seafood sector competitive and driving up standards and efficiencies.”

Mr Buchan – a former fishing skipper and star of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series – runs his own seafood business, Peterhead-based fish seller Amity Fish.

Affordable seafood ambition

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of industry body Seafood Scotland, hailed continued MFS support as “crucial in the promotion of Scottish seafood in both developing new markets for the premium seafood we produce, but also in retaining existing markets”.

She added: “This is particularly so given the impacts of the last few years, with Brexit and the Covid pandemic. We are now also in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, which requires continuing effort to ensure the quality and affordability of Scottish seafood is recognised.”

Seafood Scotland CEO Donna Fordyce. Image: Seafood Scotland

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Our seas and coasts support vital jobs across our economy, especially in coastal and island communities. The last few years have been incredibly challenging for the sector, with Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crisis all having an impact.

“This fund continues to be key in supporting the sustainable development of Scotland’s blue economy and will play an important role in enabling our marine and fisheries businesses to grow.”

