Jimmy Buchan hails ‘great’ schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is hoped a fledgling partnership with schools can help ease labour shortages holding back the Scottish seafood industry.

The Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) is working with a cluster of schools in Aberdeenshire to introduce youngsters to the supply chain journey from sea to plate.

Peterhead Academy pupils have visited fish and shellfish processing sites under the pilot scheme, which is aimed at opening young people’s eyes to the wide range of career opportunities available in the sector.

Dispelling myths

Those behind the initiative say it is also helping to dispel some of the negative preconceptions people have of the industry.

Other activities under the scheme have included fishing vessel, engineering company and fish auction market visits, as well as a demonstration of basic filleting and cooking.

The industry is struggling to fill roles and SSA recently launched a new recruitment campaign.

Jimmy Buchan, the organisation’s chief executive, is one of the sector’s most enthusiastic role models and a passionate advocate of nurturing young talent.

He said the new schools pilot was proving popular with participants, adding: “Students are enjoying the experience of seeing a world beyond school.

“This project is a great way to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.”

Mr Buchan, a former fishing skipper and star of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series, continued: “We are not all academics and that I can relate to

“All I wanted to do as a 16-year-old back in 1976 was go and work.

“We at SSA are proud of taking on this initiative and using the pilot to learn from the project and the students in what has worked and what has inspired them.”

Participants can complete and receive certification for introductory food hygiene, as well as for hazard analysis and critical control point training.

Peterhead Academy acting head teacher Gerry McClusky said: “The partnership programme with the Scottish Seafood Association has enabled young people to experience contextualised learning in real-life working environments.

“It develops their understanding of the skills and qualities they will need to secure positive destinations post-school, and is improving their motivation for learning.

It’s been an excellent experience for the young people involved.”

Engagement in the project has been good, with almost full attendance at every session.” Jimmy Buchan, chief executive, Scottish Seafood Association.

Mr Buchan, who now runs Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company, added: “The sea to plate project has been great.

“It’s supported young people to find out about career opportunities in the fishing industry that are on their doorstep, while allowing them to gain skills and accreditation, re-engage in learning and open doors to future employment and training.

Seafood processors criticise UK and Scottish governments for funding failures The Scottish Seafood Association has launched an angry attack on the UK and Scottish governments for letting the seafood processing sector down in its "hour of greatest need". 1/9 pic.twitter.com/lTO7hZPU74 — Scottish Seafood Asn (@SeafoodScottish) April 16, 2021

“Engagement in the project has been good, with almost full attendance at every session, asking relevant questions and engaging in conversation with people working within the industry.

“Several local businesses have embraced the concept of which we are very grateful.

“Although this pilot will not solve our current issues, it demonstrates the sector is actively engaging on ideas and solutions.”

On board with the Young Person’s Guarantee

SSA has further underpinned its support for the next generation by joining the Young Person’s Guarantee (YPG).

The YPG aims to connect every 16 to 24-year-old in Scotland to a job, apprenticeship, further or higher education course, training or volunteering programme.