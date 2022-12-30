Jimmy Buchan hails ‘great’ schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jimmy Buchan hails ‘great’ schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

By Keith Findlay
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 9:29 am
Pupils find out about seafood. Image: Jimmy Buchan
Pupils find out about seafood. Image: Jimmy Buchan

It is hoped a fledgling partnership with schools can help ease labour shortages holding back the Scottish seafood industry.

The Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) is working with a cluster of schools in Aberdeenshire to introduce youngsters to the supply chain journey from sea to plate.

Peterhead Academy pupils have visited fish and shellfish processing sites under the pilot scheme, which is aimed at opening young people’s eyes to the wide range of career opportunities available in the sector.

Dispelling myths

Those behind the initiative say it is also helping to dispel some of the negative preconceptions people have of the industry.

Other activities under the scheme have included fishing vessel, engineering company and fish auction market visits, as well as a demonstration of basic filleting and cooking.

The industry is struggling to fill roles and SSA recently launched a new recruitment campaign.

Jimmy Buchan, the organisation’s chief executive, is one of the sector’s most enthusiastic role models and a passionate advocate of nurturing young talent.

He said the new schools pilot was proving popular with participants, adding: “Students are enjoying the experience of seeing a world beyond school.

“This project is a great way to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.”

It is hoped the scheme will open young people’s eyes to a world of career possibilities.

Mr Buchan, a former fishing skipper and star of the BBC’s popular Trawlermen series, continued: “We are not all academics and that I can relate to

“All I wanted to do as a 16-year-old back in 1976 was go and work.

“We at SSA are proud of taking on this initiative and using the pilot to learn from the project and the students in what has worked  and what has inspired them.”

Jimmy Buchan, of Peterhead fish seller Amity Fish. Source: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Participants can complete and receive certification for introductory food hygiene, as well as for hazard analysis and critical control point training.

Peterhead Academy acting head teacher Gerry McClusky said: “The partnership programme with the Scottish Seafood Association has enabled young people to experience contextualised learning in real-life working environments.

“It develops their understanding of the skills and qualities they will need to secure positive destinations post-school, and is improving their motivation for learning.

It’s been an excellent experience for the young people involved.”

Engagement in the project has been good, with almost full attendance at every session.”

Jimmy Buchan, chief executive, Scottish Seafood Association.

Mr Buchan, who now runs Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company, added: “The sea to plate project has been great.

“It’s supported young people to find out about career opportunities in the fishing industry that are on their doorstep, while allowing them to gain skills and accreditation, re-engage in learning and open doors to future employment and training.

“Engagement in the project has been good, with almost full attendance at every session, asking relevant questions and engaging in conversation with people working within the industry.

“Several local businesses have embraced the concept of which we are very grateful.

“Although this pilot will not solve our current issues, it demonstrates the sector is actively engaging on ideas and solutions.”

On board with the Young Person’s Guarantee

SSA has further underpinned its support for the next generation by joining the Young Person’s Guarantee (YPG).

The YPG aims to connect every 16 to 24-year-old in Scotland to a job, apprenticeship, further or higher education course, training or volunteering programme.

