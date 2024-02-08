Pay rise of 7% recommended for Church of England clergy after union demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pay rise of 7% recommended for Church of England clergy after union demand

By Press Association
A 7% pay rise has been recommended for Church of England clergy (Alamy/PA)
A 7% pay rise has been recommended for Church of England clergy (Alamy/PA)

A pay rise has been recommended for Church of England clergy after the first formal demand for an increase amid struggles with the higher cost of living.

The church said a 7% increase has been recommended, up from the 5% originally proposed by the Archbishops’ Council Central Stipends Authority (CSA).

The rise has been made possible due to a reduction in the contribution rate for the clergy-funded pension scheme, the church said.

Last summer, the Unite union said it had submitted a formal pay claim for a 9.5% rise in the clergy stipend from April 2024.

The union, which represents over 2,000 clergy and lay officers in the Church of England, said it was the first time in the church’s history that a formal pay claim had been submitted for clergy.

At the time, Unite activist and member of the clergy Sam Maginnis said the challenges of a rising cost of living had seen “many clergy” having to turn to charity to make ends meet.

Confirming the rise on Thursday, a Church of England spokesperson said: “For 2024/25 the CSA has recommended a 7% increase in both the NMS (National Minimum Stipend) and the NSB (National Stipend Benchmark).

“The CSA had originally recommended a 5% increase in both the NMS and the NSB.

“The recommendation was changed following the announcement in December 2023 of a reduction in the contribution rate for the clergy-funded pension scheme from 28% to 25% from April 2024 which enabled the CSA to reconsider the stipend recommendations and agree a higher increase.”

Unite said the rise would bring the NMS to £28,670 from April and the NSB to £30,638.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The dedication and commitment of Unite’s CEECA (Church of England Clergy and Employee Advocates) activists on behalf of their members has moved the church into providing this much-needed increase to the stipend.

“However, financial hardship and a lack of support in ministry remain a real concern for CEECA members. Unite’s fight to improve financial wellbeing and working conditions for Church of England clergy will continue.”

A report with the 7% increase recommendation will be going for information to the General Synod – the Church’s parliament – which meets later this month.

More from the Press and Journal