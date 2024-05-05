Sheriff’s ‘regret’ jailing Aberdeen dealer after drugs made addicts ill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff’s ‘regret’ jailing Aberdeen dealer after drugs made addicts ill

Lewis Connolly ran drugs into Aberdeen while he was in debt with a Manchester gang that flooded Seaton and elsewhere with dodgy crack cocaine and heroin.

By David McPhee
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A sheriff reluctantly jailed a “young and vulnerable” drug dealer who owed money to a Manchester gang who flooded Aberdeen with drugs that made their customers sick.

Lewis Connolly 21, admitted being concerned with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin around the Seaton area of the city.

Connolly had previously got himself into debt with a drug-dealing gang that forced him to travel from Manchester to the north-east to sell their product.

But Sheriff Ian Duguid KC said he felt “substantial regret” that he had to send Connolly to prison.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that in December last year, police received intelligence that a Manchester gang was dealing controlled substances in the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Gang’s drugs operation detected after customers got ill from their product

According to the intelligence, the organised crime group – known as ‘Manc’ – was being assisted by a male under the age of 16 and the drugs were making people unwell.

On Friday December 8, surveillance officers observed Connolly taking part in a hand-to-hand transaction while another male stood watch.

Police then followed Connolly back to an address on King Street, Aberdeen.

It was discovered that a group was operating from the property and selling drugs in the area of King Street and Seaton Drive.

Officers also realised that gang members were living within serviced apartments on King Street.

Later that morning, officers went to one of the properties and saw Connolly through the front window appearing to conceal items behind a radiator that was directly under the window.

“The service manager attempted to open the door to the locus, however, was unsuccessful,” Ms Simpson said.

Over £30k of drugs seized, including from under rock in back garden

“For this reason, entry was forced to the locus in order to preserve any evidence being destroyed.

“The accused and another male were found within the locus. At 11.30am, the accused was detained and searched.

“On open display within the locus was £1,900 in cash, two mobile telephones, a sim card, pieces of paper with apparent phone numbers on them.

“Recovered from behind the radiator was a package containing 76 wraps of crack cocaine with a total weight of 17.4g and 20 wraps of diamorphine (heroin) with a total weight of 4.6g.”

A police dog handler and sniffer dog searched the property and the back garden, where a bag of drugs that was hidden under a rock was uncovered.

The bag contained packages of both cocaine and heroin.

Various fingerprints which traced back to Connolly were detected on the bags.

The total value of the heroin found was £6,070, while the total value of the cocaine was £25,860.

Sheriff’s ‘regret’ jailing Connolly whose mum paid off his drugs debt

In the dock, Connolly pled guilty to one charge of being concerned with the supply of heroin and a second charge of being concerned with the supply of cocaine.

His defence solicitor Leonard Burkinshaw described his client as a “young, vulnerable individual who was sent up here to work at the coalface” of a drug operation.

“He very quickly accepted culpability in this matter. He has not tried to hide from this at all,” Mr Burkinshaw added.

Connolly’s solicitor went on to say that his client had been “targetted” to sell drugs after getting himself into debt with the Manchester gang.

He said Connolly’s mum had since paid off her son’s debt in the hope of freeing him from their grip.

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC told Connolly: “I have substantial regret about what I’m almost confined in doing in this case.

“I hope that when you come out of custody, you can get out of this cycle.”

The sheriff reluctantly sentenced Connolly, whose address was given as HMP Kilmarnock, to 16 months in prison – backdated to December 11 last year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dons 'keeping close eye' on banned football fan's red pyrotechnics bust
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Married father's sex toy assault on elderly neighbour was 'misjudged'
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A9 motorist over SIX times alcohol limit drove with headlights off
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Retired banker's car crash broke two elderly women's breastbones
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
North-east firm accused of health and safety failures in worker's death
Lewis Connolly was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Meat cleaver-wielding Wick man threatened to 'slit throats'