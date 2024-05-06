Jail for Aberdeen carjacker who abducted driver and his niece and took them on high-speed police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for Aberdeen carjacker who abducted driver and his niece and took them on high-speed police chase

Craig Edgar's victims were parked at the side of the road when he approached them and demanded a lift to Kincorth.

By David McPhee
Craig Edgar who abducted a driver and his niece to go on a police chase
Craig Edgar was jailed for nearly a year and a half at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been jailed after he hijacked a car at the side of the road before taking the driver and his niece on a high-speed police chase.

Craig Edgar appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted abducting the pair by getting into the driver’s seat of their vehicle when they had stopped the car to check on a potential puncture.

The 37-year-old, who appeared with another man, demanded a lift across Aberdeen before insisting he drive the car.

The driver and his niece were left helpless in the back seat as the police pursued Edgar through the streets at speed.

His solicitor told the court that Edgar made a “number of bad decisions” that night.

Edgar became ‘irate’ when he was denied lift

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court that on March 3 last year a man took his niece out shopping in Aberdeen.

As they made their way home at around 11pm, a warning light came on indicating that the car had a possible puncture.

Pulling over on Greenfern Road, the man got out to inspect the tyres leaving the keys in the ignition.

He found no fault with the car but was approached by Edgar and another man, who asked if he would give them a lift.

The driver repeatedly refused to do so but Edgar became “irate and disgruntled” and insisted he take them to Kincorth.

“He was scared that the accused was going to assault him so he agreed to give them a lift,” Ms Simpson said.

“He attempted to reenter the driver’s seat, but he was stopped by the accused who told him that he was going to drive and that he and his niece both had to sit in the back, to which they complied.

“The accused then drove off in the direction of the Lang Stracht.”

Craig Edgar at a previous appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

At around 11.15pm, police officers in a marked car saw Edgar driving southbound on South Anderson Drive.

Edgar saw the police car and panicked and “accelerated harshly,” Ms Simpson said.

After losing sight of the police vehicle, Edgar returned to the speed limit but was soon spotted by the police again.

As they were followed by a marked police car, Edgar and the other man discussed speeding up in order to lose them before accelerating up Holburn Street and turning left onto Ruthrieston Crescent.

Edgar drove at high speed and continued to make attempts to evade the police.

As police activated their blue lights, Edgar pulled the car into a dead end before mounting a grass verge and rejoining the carriageway at South Anderson Drive.

He accelerated heavily and drove north and the car was quickly lost from sight.

Edgar eventually stopped on Broomhill Road and he and the other man ran from the vehicle.

In the dock, Edgar pleaded guilty to one charge of abduction and a second charge of dangerous driving.

He also admitted a charge of failing to stop when requested to do so by police and driving without insurance.

Accused ‘began taking drugs’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that his client had a “lengthy list of previous convictions”.

But he added that Edgar had a 10-year gap in offending between 2012 and 2022.

“This was when he was in a relationship, in employment and became a father.” Mr Horsman said.

“Mr Edgar then began taking drugs and lost his job and began associating with people he shouldn’t have. He has made a number a number of very bad decisions.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Edgar that a number of the charges he was facing “probably warrant a custodial sentence on their own”.

He jailed Edgar, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for 17 months.

The sheriff also banned him from driving for 15 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Terrified man jumped from balcony to escape drug-addled captors
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Jessiman Barclay jailed for rape and sexual offences against three victims Picture shows; John Jessiman Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Moray mum hopes Elgin man who raped her disabled son 'rots in jail'
Packets of cocaine confiscated by the NCA. Image: NCA.
Oban man charged along with three others after £40m drugs bust
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheriff's 'regret' jailing Aberdeen dealer after drugs made addicts ill
The youngster had been travelling to Dens Park with flares and smoke bombs. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS.
Dons 'keeping close eye' on banned football fan's red pyrotechnics bust
Nicholas Adams attacked a man in Soul Bar in Aberdeen. The brutal attack was caught on CCTV.
Watch: Savage Soul bar thug avoids jail after rampage caught on camera
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Illegal immigrant secured Aberdeen tenancy with fake UK driving licence
Christopher Graham admitted threatening and assaulting his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat
Donna Fraser. Image: Facebook
Torry mum fled crumbling concrete flat with kids but left dogs to suffer