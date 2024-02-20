Mining stocks drag on FTSE ahead of Glencore and Rio Tinto results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mining stocks drag on FTSE ahead of Glencore and Rio Tinto results

By Press Association
Shares fell in the City on Tuesday. (Steven Paston/PA)
Shares in London’s top index closed down slightly on Tuesday amid struggles for the mining sector as a rate cut from China’s central bank underwhelmed markets.

Glencore and Rio Tinto, both of which are to announce results on Wednesday morning, saw their shares fall towards the bottom of the FTSE 100. They were joined near the bottom by Anglo American.

Mining stocks are often impacted by news from China, which is a massive buyer of their products.

“Chinese stock indices saw a lacklustre reaction to the People’s Bank of China cutting its five-year loan prime rate by a larger-than-expected 25 basis points to 3.95%, the first rate reduction since June 2023 and the largest since that rate was introduced in 2019,” said Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

The FTSE 100 fell 9.29 points, or 0.12%, to end the day at 7,719.21.

Meanwhile European shares were hit by the reopening in the US after markets in New York were closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday.

On Wednesday the US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee is set to release its latest decision, which Mr Rudolph said was weighing on US and European shares.

At the end of the day in Europe, Frankfurt’s Dax index had fallen 0.14%, while the Cac 40 in Paris had closed up 0.42%.

In New York, a little while after markets had closed in Europe the S&P 500 was trading down 0.65%, while the Dow Jones was 0.12% lower.

On currency markets the pound had gained 0.39% against the dollar at 1.2645 and 0.06% against the euro at 1.1691.

In company news, Barclays bank ended at the top of the FTSE 100 index with a 4.61% rise after it announced plans to cut around £2 billion in annual costs from 2026. It did not say now many jobs are expected to be lost.

The company also announced a £6.6 billion pre-tax profit in the last year. That is a 6% reduction from a year earlier, and slightly worse than analysts had expected.

Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group was the FTSE’s second-best performer as its shares rose 5.36%.

The business revealed that underlying operating profit rose 23% to 1.02 billion dollars (£810 million) in 2023. It also announced plans to return a similar amount of money to shareholders.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Barclays, up 12.8p to 161.8p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 424p to 8,334p, Aviva, up 13.5p to 443.8p, Centrica, up 2.6p to 133.4p, and Severn Trent, up 46p to 2,589p.

The biggest fallers were Rio Tinto, down 198p to 5,230p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 27p to 770p, Anglo American, down 58.4p to 1,719.6p, Airtel Africa, down 2.15p to 93.75p, and AstraZeneca, down 214p to 10,204p.