Homeless man repaid ex who took him in by taking knife to her throat

An Aberdeen man took a breadknife to his former partner’s throat after she kindly allowed the homeless man to stay in her home.

Christopher Graham, 35, also struck his victim’s head with a bottle of water, leaving a permanent scar on her face.

The nasty thug repeatedly threatened to stab the woman while brandishing the blade – even as the terrified woman was on the phone with the police.

Graham, who has since acknowledged his violent actions will land him in prison, also threatened to stab police officers if they came to rescue her.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Graham’s ex-partner left her home on Cummings Park Terrace, Aberdeen, to go to work on the morning of June 13 last year, leaving him at the property.

Christopher Graham climbed on top of woman and pinned her down

At 10.41am, the woman received a message from Graham while she was at work.

It stated that she “would be lucky to have a house to come home to” along with various threats of violence.

She contacted her father and asked him to go to the property, however, she soon received voice messages from Graham that caused her “fear and alarm”, so, she decided to go there herself.

As soon as she arrived, Graham followed the woman to her bedroom, where he proceeded to climb on top of her and pinned her down by her chest.

Using “considerable force”, Graham then seized hold of the woman’s ankles and pulled her off the bed, causing her to strike her head on the headboard and the floor.

Then he dragged her to the kitchen by her ankles and removed a bread knife from the cutlery drawer.

Graham took hold of his former partner and held the blade to her neck.

The woman kicked out and managed to free herself as she tried to run out of the kitchen, but Graham kept a hold of her dress and ripped it.

She took up an opportunity to dash into the hallway but was chased by Graham.

He caught up with her, grabbed her, and held her against a cupboard and then he spat in her face.

“During this time, he was shouting that he was going to stab the complainer repeatedly,” Ms Thompson said.

“The complainer managed to get into the bedroom and used her phone to call the police.

“While she was on the phone, the accused stated that he ‘wasn’t a****’ and that he would ‘stab the lot of them’.”

Ungrateful brute’s attack put woman in hospital

As the woman’s father, his partner and a neighbour arrived, Graham dashed into the kitchen wearing a black backpack.

He left the property, briefly, before returning to the kitchen, where he opened the fridge and began rummaging inside.

As he was challenged by the woman, Graham pulled out a bottle of protein water from the fridge and slammed it into her face.

Graham then fled the property but not before telling the woman’s dad that he was “coming back” for him.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a laceration to the left side of her face had to be closed with surgical glue.

She has been left with a permanent scar.

Pleading via video link, Graham admitted one charge of assaulting his former partner to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

Graham’s defence solicitor said his client has ‘good days and bad days’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client “has a number of issues with his mental health” and has “good days and bad days”.

Mr McRobert added: “It’s an understatement to say there is anger there, given what’s been narrated.

“On the day in question, Mr Graham consumed a large quantity of Valium and he accepts he did act in the manner libeled.

“His conduct was completely unacceptable and deplorable – he acknowledges that a custodial sentence will be imposed.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid described Graham’s thuggery as a “significant assault” that resulted in a “disfiguring injury” to his former partner.

“She also says this incident has had a significant impact on her personal life as she has to hide her scar from people,” the sheriff said.

“This woman has also had to move house and suffers from considerable anxiety and fear because of what happened.”

Sheriff Duguid jailed Graham, whose address was given as HMP Glenochil, for 18 months.

He also made a non-harassment order, meaning Graham cannot approach his former partner for 10 years.

