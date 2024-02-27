Marks & Spencer announces hourly pay rise for 40,000 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks & Spencer announces hourly pay rise for 40,000 staff

By Press Association
Some 40,000 staff at Marks & Spencer are set to benefit from a pay rise from April (James Manning/PA)
Some 40,000 staff at Marks & Spencer are set to benefit from a pay rise from April, as it becomes the latest retailer to announce a hike ahead of a rise in the national minimum wage.

The group said it was spending £89 million on increasing pay for UK customer assistants across its food and clothing shops from £10.90 an hour to £12 an hour from April 1.

For staff working in London, minimum hourly wages will rise from £12.05 to £13.15.

The move means M&S staff will be paid slightly more than the National Living Wage, often referred to as the minimum wage, which is set to rise to £11.44 in April and will apply to 21- and 22-year-olds for the first time.

M&S said the higher hourly rate equates to about £180 a month more for full-time workers.

Stuart Machin, the retailer’s chief executive, said it marked the group’s “biggest ever investment” into pay, with standard hourly wages rising by a quarter over two years.

“Our vision is to be the most trusted retailer – and that starts with being the most trusted employer,” he added.

Other UK retailers have announced pay rises for shop workers in recent months.

Discounted supermarket Lidl said its 26,000 hourly-paid employees will benefit from entry level rates of £12 an hour from March, rising to £13 with length of service.

Those working in stores inside the M25 will see pay rates rise to £13.55, increasing to £13.85 over time.

Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Ikea have also announced minimum pay rises for staff outside of London to £12 per hour.

Meanwhile, M&S said that from April, it is introducing six weeks’ paternity leave at full pay, and doubling its maternity and adoption leave to 26 weeks at full pay.

These measures will cost it £5 million a year, the company said.

Its UK team support managers will also see hourly rates rise from £12.20 to £13.05, and from £13.35 to £14.20 for those in London.