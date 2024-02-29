Next government urged to ensure financial sector better tackles crises facing UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next government urged to ensure financial sector better tackles crises facing UK

By Press Association
Campaigners say the financial sector must be better regulated to ensure it addresses environmental and social crises facing the UK (David Davies/PA)
The next UK government must better regulate the financial sector to ensure it addresses environmental and social crises facing the country, campaigners have warned.

A manifesto published by ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, outlined six key policies for making financial institutions address issues such as climate change, inequality and degradation of nature.

The document, released on Thursday, comes ahead of UK political parties unveiling their own manifestos for the general election expected this year.

It said the election “provides the next government an opportunity to demonstrate that the UK remains a global leader in tackling the enormous environmental and economic challenges we face”.

“Too often, the rules that underpin investment activities act as a barrier to innovation,” the manifesto added.

“UK policymakers have the chance to drive action at scale by setting a clear direction and high standards, promoting better regulation and increased transparency, and ensuring that companies and financial institutions are not acting contrary to the interests of the society in which they operate.”

ShareAction is calling for the incoming government to introduce measures such as amending fiduciary duty law governing pension funds to expand the definition of savers’ “best interests” to include impacts on people and planet.

The charity also said ministers should expand new anti-greenwashing rules for retail funds to institutional investors.

Other recommended policies include introducing legislation requiring companies to report on their social impact and their impact on nature, mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting for large employers and a stronger mandatory framework for stewardship standards.

ShareAction said many of these recommended policy interventions build on existing policy initiatives and would require little to no government expenditure to implement.

Green Party press conference – London
The co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales Carla Denyer welcomed the call (James Manning/PA)

Fergus Moffat, head of UK policy at ShareAction, said: “The next government will be in power at a pivotal moment for people and planet, determining our country’s response to the threats of climate change, nature loss and inequality.

“Smarter regulation is key to ensuring that finance flows away from polluting fossil fuels and exploitative working conditions and towards resilient zero-carbon sectors and fairer treatment of workers.

“To secure a sustainable future for Britain, the next government must act decisively to set the highest possible standards for companies and the financial sector and hold them to account for their impact on all of us.”

Carla Denyer, Green Party co-leader, said: “This is welcome recognition that the private sector has an important role to play in tackling the climate crisis and helping to create a fairer, greener country.

“It is in all our interests to encourage investment in a shared future based on equality, social and environmental justice.”

The PA news agency has contacted the Department for Work and Pensions and the shadow environment secretary Ed Miliband for comment.