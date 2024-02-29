FTSE treads water as Germany’s top index hits fresh record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE treads water as Germany’s top index hits fresh record

By Press Association
The FSTE 100 has struggled to hold onto gains after a weak week for the UK’s top stock market index (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FSTE 100 struggled to hold on to gains on Thursday after a weak week for the UK’s top stock market index, while Germany’s Dax reached a new record.

The London index moved just 5.04 points higher, or 0.07%, to close at 7,630.02 on Thursday, after seeing stronger gains earlier in the day.

Haleon, the consumer healthcare spin-off of GSK which makes brands including Panadol and Advil, was among the biggest risers of the day with shares up by more than 6% after it reported higher sales, and said it had managed to make savings across the business.

But British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) was among the stocks pulling on the FTSE 100 despite the company reporting its highest ever annual earnings.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Dax continued on its winning streak and touched a new record during the day, having made steady gains throughout the month.

It closed 0.44% higher while France’s Cac was down 0.34%.

In the US, the S&P 500 was up by 0.1% and the Dow Jones had slipped by about 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down by 0.25% against the US dollar to 1.263, and up about 0.1% against the euro to 1.169.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The morning session saw the FTSE 100 surge from a two-week low, but signs of weakness are returning in the afternoon session.

“The contrast with the Dax could not be more stark – UK data hasn’t been great, but German data has been dire, and yet the latter index has touched a new record high.”

In other company news, Sainsbury’s shares dropped 1.58% as the business announced plans to reduce its headcount by around 1,500 people.

Sainsbury's
Sainsbury’s announced plans to cut about 1,500 jobs as part of cost-saving measures (Matt Crossick/PA)

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the company had to make “difficult but necessary decisions”.

Fellow retailer Ocado said it might take legal action against Marks & Spencer in a row over payments.

Ocado shares rose 4.22% while M&S shares were up 0.25%.

US-based GXO Logistics filed a more than £760 million bid for Wincanton, which could bring another deal to take a UK company private.

Shares in Wincanton rose 22.30% on the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Howden Joinery, up 54.4p to 827p, Haleon, up 17.5p to 331.45p, Ocado, up 20.7p to 511.4p, Croda, up 166p to 4766p, and Taylor Wimpey, up 4p to 137.85p.

The biggest fallers were Whitbread, down 158p to 3,303p, IAG, down 5.55p to 147.25p, Barclays, down 4.44p to 164.46p, Weir Group, down 43.5p to 1,833p, and Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 174p to 8,380p.