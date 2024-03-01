UK shares rise as energy and mining stocks boosted by oil prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK shares rise as energy and mining stocks boosted by oil prices

By Press Association
The FTSE moved 52.48 points higher, or 0.69%, to close at 7,682.5 (PA)
London’s FTSE 100 has ended the week in the green after a strong session for banks, miners and energy firms while international peers hit fresh record highs.

The blue-chip index moved 52.48 points higher, or 0.69%, to close at 7,682.5, helped by gains for Standard Chartered and Anglo American.

Energy stocks were given a boost as the price of Brent crude oil jumped by about 2.7% to 84.1 US dollars per barrel.

Over in the US, trading got off to a strong start with the S&P 500 touching another record high. The top index has been propelled higher in recent weeks with gains from top performers including chipmaker Nvidia.

It was 0.5% higher while the Dow Jones was up about 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

ITV new home of The Oscars
Shares in ITV jumped after the BBC bought its stake in BritBox International (Ian West/PA)

Germany’s Dax has also been breaking records and was up by 0.32% on Friday. On the other hand, France’s Cac fell by 0.55%.

It came despite further signs of weakness in China’s economy, with factory activity slowing for the fifth month in a row, according to the country’s official manufacturing PMI survey.

The pound was up by 0.2% against the US dollar to 1.265 and down by about 0.1% against the euro to 1.168.

In company news, shares in Pearson moved higher after the education publisher reported a big leap in profits and said it was well-positioned to benefit from developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The company also announced plans to buy £200 million of shares back from investors. Its share price closed 5.6% higher.

ITV shares were given a boost by the news that the BBC had bought its stake in BritBox International in a £255 million deal, which ITV said would allow it to focus on its own UK streaming service, ITVX.

The international version of the streaming service will now be fully owned by the commercial arm of the BBC.

ITV said it would return all the money it makes from the sale to shareholders, which helped drive its share price 14.3% higher on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 53.4p to 1,014p, Endeavour Mining, up 49p to 1,324p, Anglo American, up 59.8p to 1,760.8p, Standard Chartered, up 23.2p to 690.8p, and Natwest Group, up 7.7p to 246.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 35.4p to 476p, Whitbread, down 65p to 3,238p, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 33.5p to 1,933.5p, Bunzl, down 49p to 3,104p, and Melrose Industries, down 9.2p to 625.8p.