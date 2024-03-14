March may see a spike in impersonation scams, major bank warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

March may see a spike in impersonation scams, major bank warns

By Press Association
HSBC UK said that nearly £1.1 million was reported stolen from its customers by impersonation scammers in March 2023, with people being defrauded out of £5,791 on average (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A spike in impersonation scams was recorded by a major bank in March last year – and it warned that this month could see a similar uplift.

HSBC UK said that nearly £1.1 million was reported stolen from its customers by impersonation scammers in March 2023, with people being defrauded out of £5,791 on average.

The total accounts for around one ninth of the value of all impersonation scams notified to the bank across the whole of 2023 – making March the month when most impersonation frauds took place.

As the end of the tax year approaches on April 5, people may be expecting to be contacted by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to clarify details on their tax returns, the bank said.

This may make some impersonation scams appear more plausible.

Scammers posing as HMRC via phishing emails, calls and texts may try to persuade people to send them money in addition to stealing personal details that will be harvested for use in future scams.

David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “Crooks use every trick in the book to hoodwink their victims into sending money to them while pretending to be someone they know and trust, whether that is their bank, the police, their energy, broadband or mobile phone provider, or HMRC.

“They are particularly active and pretending to represent HMRC in March, with people tending to be more susceptible because they may expect contact as it is the end of the tax year.”

Some scammers will have a scattergun approach, sending a high number of emails or texts.

But some will be more targeted and know details of their victims already.

Here are some tips from HSBC UK to avoid impersonation scams:

1. Hover your cursor over the sender field in any email, which should show you the actual address it was sent from, helping you to identify bogus correspondence.

2. If you receive an email or message purporting to be from HMRC, stop and think. HMRC will never ask you to hand over confidential information such as passwords, one-time passcodes (OTPs) or your Pin. You should also never share your HMRC login details.

3. Do not reply to anything you believe could be a scam, do not click on any links and do not open any attachments.

4. If you need to contact an organisation such as HMRC, only use phone numbers, links or web addresses from official websites or letters.