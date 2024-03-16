Sainsbury’s ‘technical issues’ affecting online grocery deliveries By Press Association March 16 2024, 9:16 am March 16 2024, 9:16 am Share Sainsbury’s ‘technical issues’ affecting online grocery deliveries Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/business/uk-and-abroad/6404631/sainsburys-technical-issues-affecting-online-grocery-deliveries/ Copy Link Sainsbury’s has apologised to customers after suffering from ‘technical issues’ (PA) Sainsbury’s has said it is experiencing “technical issues” at some stores meaning it will not be able to fulfil the “vast majority” of online grocery deliveries. The supermarket chain said on Saturday morning it was “working hard to fix the issue” and apologised to customers affected. A statement said: “We’re experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries. “We are working hard to fix the issue and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. “We will contact customers proactively to rebook orders as soon as we can.”