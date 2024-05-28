‘If you grass I’ll kill you’: Man’s warning to neighbour after assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If you grass I’ll kill you’: Man’s warning to neighbour after assault

Steven Martin had been drinking and smoking cannabis with his neighbour before an argument broke out, ending in assault.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverness man assaulted his neighbour and then told him: “If you grass I’ll kill you”.

Steven Martin had been drinking and smoking cannabis with his neighbours when an argument broke out as Martin played on the man’s recently purchased slot machine.

Martin then assaulted his victim and smashed the machine before issuing the chilling warning.

The 31-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and malicious damage in relation to the incident on December 11 2022.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the victim and his girlfriend met Martin at the Blacksmiths Pub on Keppoch Road.

After chatting to each other they realised that “they only lived a few doors away from each other”.

Martin, who had been playing pool with a friend, invited the couple to come to his house, where the group drank more and smoked cannabis.

Mr Duffy-Welsh said: “During this time the witness mentioned that he had just purchased a puggy machine, so the group left the accused house and walked round to the witness’ house.”

By this time it was around 5am and the group sat in the living room, where Martin was playing on the slot machine when an argument began and “the accused punched the witness twice on the head”.

Victim left ‘semi-conscious’ after assault

The man was left bleeding heavily from the head and in a “semi-conscious state.”

Martin’s friend restrained him but he escaped the man’s grip.

“He ran back into the living room, picked up an empty glass beer bottle from the floor and began to threaten the witness with it, shouting words to the effect of: ‘If you grass I’ll kill you’.”

Before leaving the house, Martin pushed over the slot machine, which smashed onto a tiled coffee table and television set, damaging all three “beyond repair”. He also smashed the oven door.

The cost of the damage was estimated to be between £800 and £1,000.

Victim suffered head injury

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and the victim taken to Raigmore Hospital where he was found to have wounds to his head.

The accused was traced and detained and also received medical treatment.

Martin’s solicitor, Clare Russell, asked Sheriff Cruickshank to call for presentencing reports, which he did.

Ordering a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment Sheriff Cruiskshank adjourned the case until next month, when the mitigation will be heard.

Martin, of Galloway Drive, Culloden, was released on bail in the meantime.

