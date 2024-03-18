Deliveroo set to offer free childcare to riders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deliveroo set to offer free childcare to riders

By Press Association
Food delivery giant Deliveroo is offering free childcare to riders (David Davies/PA)
Delivery giant Deliveroo is offering free childcare to its riders and access to educational courses.

The firm announced a new partnership with childcare app Bubble which it said will build on its flexible model for riders, offering 15 hours of free childcare to 1,000 riders.

Deliveroo said a recent survey of its riders in the UK and Ireland found that the majority with caring responsibilities looked after children and would find care support useful.

Ari Last, chief executive of Bubble said: “We’re really proud to be working with Deliveroo on this partnership which recognises the vital importance of care to a large proportion of riders.

“We are thrilled to help riders be better able to work flexibly and efficiently; plus we know the benefits of offering this type of support has a hugely positive impact on wellbeing and fulfilment.”

Deliveroo also announced a new partnership with Lynx Educate, offering a range of educational courses for riders including business management and coding, project management and photography.

Camilla Kater of Deliveroo said:  “We’re committed to investing in our riders’ development, welfare, and future, and the flexible work we offer is often a stepping stone to progress in other careers, or a way to juggle earning with caring responsibilities.

“The new free childcare offering not only gives parents more flexibility and opportunity to ride when they want, but means they can use the time in their busy lives to develop through our expanded education and skills programme.

“Alongside this platform, these new initiatives provide our riders with a unique opportunity to think about the future, upskill, and broaden their learning.”

Tom Warnett of the GMB union, said: “GMB and our courier representatives are working hard to ensure the on-demand food delivery sector is well paid, safe and provides long-term career opportunities.

“GMB welcomes this initiative as something we know is very important to riders. This is a positive step and there is a lot more work to do.”