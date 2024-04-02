Superdry shares tumble after founder drops takeover plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry shares tumble after founder drops takeover plans

By Press Association
Shares in Superdry have plunged to a fresh all-time low (Ian West/PA)
Shares in Superdry have plunged to a fresh all-time low after its founder said he does not plan on making an offer to buy the business.

Investors reacted to the update which was shared on Thursday evening, before the extended Easter break, by the troubled fashion brand.

Co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton had been in talks with US investors earlier this year about potentially buying the business and taking it private, which had initially given its share price a boost.

Superdry co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton (second from left) (Joe Giddens/PA)

But shares tumbled by nearly 50% on Tuesday morning to lows of around 13p per share, in a sign that shareholders were unimpressed by the takeover talks being abandoned.

It is the lowest price since the company began trading on the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

Superdry said on Thursday that a takeover offer was “unlikely to deliver an outcome for shareholders” amid work taking place to revive the business and save money.

It stressed that it was still mulling over other actions such as potentially underwriting an equity raise, which could support its turnaround plan.

The fashion business, which employs around 3,350 people globally and runs 216 shops alongside franchised stores, has been looking at various ways to cut costs to secure its future on Britain’s high streets.

It followed a year the company described as “exceptionally challenging” as sales weakened and losses deepened.

Mr Dunkerton returned to lead the retailer in 2019 after a boardroom battle which saw him criticise the previous management for presiding over the chain’s decline.

He co-founded Superdry in 2003 and still owns more than a quarter of the business.