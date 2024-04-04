Amazon to cut hundreds of jobs in AWS cloud computing unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Amazon to cut hundreds of jobs in AWS cloud computing unit

By Press Association
Amazon has said it is cutting hundreds of jobs in its AWS cloud computing unit as part of a strategic shift at the tech giant (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Amazon has said it is cutting hundreds of jobs in its AWS cloud computing unit as part of a strategic shift at the tech giant (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Amazon has said it is cutting hundreds of jobs in its AWS cloud computing unit as part of a strategic shift.

The company aid it is axing “a few hundred roles” in the team that oversees technology used in its physical stores, and follows the announcement that it is ending its use of its self-service checkout “just walk out” tech in grocery stores in the US.

The tech giant said it is also cutting several hundred roles in the sales, marketing and global service teams at AWS.

“These decisions are difficult but necessary as we continue to invest, hire and optimise resources to deliver innovation for our customers,” AWS said in a statement.

It added that it will continue to hire in other, priority areas and that it has thousands of AWS job openings posted online.

The company has not said in which countries the layoffs will take place, but said it will also try to find internal opportunities for employees whose roles are affected.

Lee Sustar, principal analyst at research and advisory firm Forrester, said changing economic factors post-pandemic and the rise of artificial intelligence are likely factors in Amazon’s decision.

“AWS has been adapting to customers’ cost-cutting efforts following the spike in cloud IT spending during the pandemic, assisting them in that process,” he said.

“The resulting moderation of demand is a factor in these layoffs as well as enterprise cloud spending on AI flowing to Microsoft Azure, challengers like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and new AI-focused cloud companies.”

The cuts follow previous layoffs announced in January across Amazon’s Prime Video and MGM Studios unit, with streaming service Twitch, also owned by Amazon, cutting more than 500 jobs in the same month to save on costs.

It continued an ongoing trend of job cuts in the tech sector over the last 18 months, with thousands of layoffs across many of the industry’s biggest firms.