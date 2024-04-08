Tesco joins global retailers to back firms innovating in grocery sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco joins global retailers to back firms innovating in grocery sector

By Press Association
Tesco has invested in a collaborative group aiming to back innovation in the grocery sector (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tesco has joined forces with global retailers to put 125 million US dollars (£99 million) worth of investment into firms that are transforming the grocery sector and making it fit for the future.

The supermarket giant said the collaborative grocery venture fund – W23 Global – would look to support start-ups and scale-ups that are using technology to shake up the industry.

Tesco said it will contribute 25 million dollars (£20 million) over five years into the most innovative companies.

The fund also has the support of retailers including Woolworths Group, which has operations in Australia and New Zealand; Canada’s Empire Company; US and European giant Ahold Delhaize; and Africa’s Shoprite.

Each firm is an equal investor and partner in the fund, and their bosses will sit on the investment committee.

W23 Global is looking for firms that are harnessing technology to benefit shoppers by making their experiences in store and online faster, more personalised and connected.

They may also be addressing the grocery sector’s biggest sustainability challenges including reducing emissions and waste reduction, packing innovation, transparency from brands about products, and healthy eating.

The fund is run by Ingrid Maes, who currently heads up Woolworth’s corporate venture, W23 Australia.

Tesco’s chief executive, Ken Murphy, said: “We are passionate about seeking out the best retail innovations and finding ways to make everything we do sustainable, and this partnership allows us to do that on a truly global scale.”

Ms Maes said the fund will work with its investors to “identify common unaddressed challenges” and the entrepreneurs with innovative solutions.