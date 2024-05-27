Aberdeen youth hostel sold for £1.5m could become plush villas

A closed youth hostel could be converted into new Aberdeen villas, the resurrection of a derelict Aboyne hotel continues apace and plans to turn an Ellon garage into a church have been blessed by officials.

We start with plans to do up an Aberdeen city centre pub found to have a bit of a ramshackle roof…

Justice Mill Wetherspoons spending £500k on repairs

Any recent passersby might have noticed work taking place on the Justice Mill Wetherspoons at the top end of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile.

It comes as the chain spends more than £500,000 on renewing its roof, reporting that it had “failed”.

Meanwhile, “rotten” windows are being repaired and replaced. Papers say they are “leaking and in a bad state”.

More plant equipment is being put on the Union Street roof during the project, while an “unsafe” gable chimney is taken down.

Wetherspoons states: “Following an inspection by a structural engineer this gable is unsafe and is to be taken down as an emergency as soon as safe access can be arranged.”

Severe storms are to blame for the damage.

The council has now signed off on changes to the listed building dating back to the 19th century.

And the work should be complete by June.

These plans come after the pub’s interior was spruced up, and following the approval of plans for a rooftop garden.

Management say the changes “show Wetherspoons’ commitment to the city”.

New security gate and CCTV for Rolex shop

Elsewhere in the city centre, Jamieson and Carry are proceeding with plans to breathe new life into a pair of neighbouring units.

The jeweller has already turned a shop across the road into a Tag Heuer boutique, and is now working on transforming the former All Saints shop next door.

This will become a new Rolex store.

And, what with such pricey products on offer, beefed up security measures are now being proposed.

What changes are being suggested?

Bosses want permission to install new CCTV, and a gate at the entrance.

They will also “alter the swing” of a fire exit door, so that it instead opens outwards.

In March, bosses told us why they felt investing more than £1 million in the city centre was a wise move.

Fresh hope for long empty site of demolished motel

Meanwhile, new plans have been lodged for the site of a demolished motel on Hareness Road in Aberdeen.

Lauries Motel closed many years ago, and the flattened site has been vacant for about a decade.

In the intervening years, different plans have come and gone.

One scheme to build an office block there emerged in 2014, but never made it off the drawing board as the downturn kicked in and demand dwindled.

Finally, the land could be brought back to life, if a new vision for it is backed by the local authority.

Kangaroo Self Storage wants to erect a huge hangar at the spot.

The firm was founded in Dundee in 2005, and now has sites all over the UK.

Forms sent to Aberdeen City Council explain that their service is used by small businesses, students and people moving house.

Pennan villager furious about plans to turn shack into ‘beach cabin’

Plans for a modern addition to the old-fashioned row of cottages along the Pennan shoreline have been quashed after coming under fire from the next door neighbour.

We reported on the plans for the beach cabin being lodged back in March.

David Ritchie, a director of Bryggen Business Services, wanted to demolish an old garage to make way for the Shore Street structure.

But Alex Campbell, who owns The BoatHouse property next door, lodged an objection calling for it to be rejected…

‘Quaint fishing village has retained its character’

Mr Campbell said it would have a “significant and negative impact” on the amenity of his home.

And he said the modern structure would not fit in with the traditional area.

The letter states: “Many visitors come to Pennan for its association with the film Local Hero but also because it represents a largely preserved, quaint fishing village that has maintained its character.”

Mr Campbell also fumed about the predicted pollution coming from a wood burning stove included in the blueprints.

He adds: “It is clear from the height of the stove pipe that the fumes will enter our home.”

Planning chiefs have now binned the proposal for the hut, which would have been 2.8 metres wide, 7.2 metres long and 4.2 metres high.

They agreed it would “adversely impact” the neighbour.

Banff Coastguard building faces new future as home

A former Coastguard building in Banff could be turned into a two-bedroom home offering stunning views across the sea.

The Battery Green site sold for £42,500 when it went under the hammer last year.

It was hailed as having a range of possible alternative uses.

Now, owner Stuart Paterson has tabled plans to add an extension and turn it into a house.

Mr Paterson, whose address is given as Dallas, Texas, would turn the former observation room into a living room.

The staff area would become a bedroom, while the extension would create space for another.

Beekeeper’s hut plans backed

Aberdeenshire beekeeper Robert Bryczek has been given permission for a new hut at a forest near Alford.

Papers sent to the council explain that he uses the scrubland there as a “location for beehives”.

The small cabin would be built near Causeyton Croft Cottage, at Tillyfourie.

As the former forestry patch is close to the historic Tillycairn Castle, permission had to be sought.

Ellon garage to become church

Over in Ellon, plans to turn a disused garage building into a church have now been approved.

The RCCG Living Truth Church submitted the proposals for the Union Lane premises this year.

Given the past use, experts had to determine whether the land could be contaminated before the council could decide on the changes.

Specialists determined that there would be no issues with the transformation, and chiefs have now given the scheme their blessing.

It comes days after Ellon fast food fans had their prayers answered – with McDonald’s getting official permission for a diner in the town.

Every window in crumbling hotel to be replaced as plans ramp up

The fate of Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel has been well documented in recent years.

For anyone who hasn’t been following the twists and turns: After residents raised fears the long-vacant property was at risk of collapse, it became a crime scene…

When the owner sent architects to look over the building they discovered it had been used as a cannabis farm.

Perhaps this was something of a wake up call, and since that time the proprietor has won over residents by setting out on a major revamp.

A few months ago, we revealed that progress was being made, with several parts of the project approved.

And now another piece of the puzzle appears to be falling into place.

‘Most windows are over 100 years old’

Documents from Sir Specialist Joinery and Contracting explain how every single window in the C-listed building could soon be replaced.

They add: “It is assumed that most of the current single glazed sash and case windows are in excess of 100 years old.”

The papers say there is “clear evidence of rot” in many of the windows. Others are decaying, draughty and let in noise from the street.

This report concludes: “The clients are totally refurbishing the hotel and are fully committed to its rejuvenation, whilst respecting its listed building status.

“This includes replacing every window in the hotel that is visible from all front and side elevations with new white painted timber sash and case windows.

“There will be significant thermal benefits to the property, and the aesthetics of the building will be greatly improved.”

Will Donald Dinnie window be restored?

And what, fans of the venue might wonder, of its most famous window?

The “Donald Dinnie window” in the bar is something of a local legend, depicting the famed Birse-born strongman throwing the hammer.

Volunteers managed to board it up as the hotel fell into ruin, protecting it from any possible vandalism.

The new documents say it will be “retained in its current position”, with any refurbishment needed taking place while work on the rest of the windows is carried out.

Moves to ‘help nature recover’ along River Dee tributary

Nearby, the Ballogie Estate has been given permission to “renaturalise” a 540m stretch of the Cattie Burn, near Banchory.

The work comes after the waterway was “modified and ecologically degraded” in the past.

Works planned will create a “meandering channel” which connects better to its floodplain, meaning enhanced wetlands and habitats.

More than £233,000 in government funding has been awarded to the scheme.

The Cattie Burn is an important tributary for spawning Atlantic salmon and a nursery for young fish.

Aberdeen youth hostel could become new west end villas

The former youth hostel on Aberdeen’s Queens Road could be braced for a new lease of life as two villas years after falling empty.

The Hostelling Scotland mainstay became a victim of the pandemic when it shut in 2021.

The 65-bed site joined the group’s network in September 1957 and had been welcoming guests for more than 63 years.

It was put up for sale for £1.5 million the following year.

The building was originally a double villa designed by city architect John Rust for grain merchant Alexander Keith in 1895.

It became a single mansion under the ownership of Aberdeen Grammar School in 1933, with a large extension to form a boarding house.

In 1957 it was turned into the hostel.

Take a look inside with this visitor’s video:

How would Aberdeen youth hostel become villas?

Now, it could finally be reverted to that original purpose.

The plans have been submitted by businessman Mark Cavanagh, who is listed as a director of several firms.

Documents sent to Aberdeen City Council explain: “This change will allow 8 and 8 ½ Queens Road to move forward as individual villas, as they were originally intended, which will help preserve them for future generations.”

The work carried out in 1933 and 1957 would effectively be undone as the building is turned back into two villas.

Nearby, there are hopes that another Aberdeen landmark could find a new use.

Rubislaw Parish Church is on the market, as kirk bosses save money by closing buildings.

Last week, Planning Ahead detailed proposals to save its historic organ from decay by removing it from the building.

