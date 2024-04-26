Pearson starts 2024 with growth as firm ‘pleased’ with AI progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pearson starts 2024 with growth as firm ‘pleased’ with AI progress

By Press Association
Pearson reported a rise in sales over the latest quarter (Alamy/PA)
Educational publisher Pearson said 2024 “started well” as sales grew on the back of strong demand for English language and work skills courses.

The company also said it has seen positive engagement for learning tools where it has integrated AI technology, with plans to grow its use of AI features over the rest of the year.

Nevertheless, shares dipped in early trading despite largely matching analyst expectations.

The FTSE 100 firm told investors on Friday that it is “on track” to meet its guidance for the year after growth in the first quarter.

It revealed that sales grew by 2% over the first three months of the year, with this at 3% excluding parts of the business currently under review.

Pearson told shareholders its assessments and qualifications division record a 2% increase, although it was impacted by its US assessment performance.

Elsewhere, it saw a 4% rise for its virtual schools division as it benefited from positive funding opportunities over the period, but the firm’s higher education arm saw revenues down 4%.

Within higher education however, Pearson highlighted that digital registrations were up 3% and it is “pleased with the engagement we are seeing from both students and faculty on our AI study tools”.

English language sales were particularly strong with 22% growth as it benefited from inflation in Argentina.

The group’s workforce skills division saw a 9% rise for the quarter, in line with expectations.

Omar Abbosh, chief executive of Pearson, said: “The year has started well.

“Financial performance was in line with our expectations, thanks to strong execution across the business, and we maintain a sharp focus on delivering against the priorities that I outlined.

“The year is unfolding as we anticipated, and we continue to expect an acceleration of growth in the second half, which will see us achieve our guidance for the full year.”

Shore Capital analyst Roddy Davidson said: “Forward looking comments indicate that the year is unfolding as anticipated, and that management continues to expect an acceleration of growth during the second half and deliver against full year guidance.

“We are encouraged to note the solid start to full-year 2024 summarised above and, more broadly, continue to believe that a sharper focus on growth (as part of the next stage of the group’s digital journey), allied to a positive long-term outlook for global learning spend bodes well.”

Shares in Pearson were 1.2% lower at 980p on Friday morning.