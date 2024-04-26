GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall steps down from board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall steps down from board

By Press Association
Sir Paul Marshall is stepping down from the board of GB News after three years (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)
Sir Paul Marshall is stepping down from the board of GB News after three years (GB News/Matt Pover/PA)

Sir Paul Marshall is stepping down from the board of GB News after three years, amid reports the hedge fund manager is considering a new rival bid to buy the Daily Telegraph.

His resignation coincides with the appointment of politician and businessman Lord Theodore Agnew as the new director of its owner, All Perspectives.

Sir Paul, who was an early investor in the news channel, said: “I joined as a director for the start-up phase but now GB News is on a secure growth trajectory, I want to focus on my other business and philanthropic interests.

“I remain very engaged as a co-lead investor.”

Sir Paul was among a raft of potential bidders for the Telegraph newspapers last autumn, until Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI said it had struck a deal to take control of the business.

But the takeover is at risk of collapse after criticism from politicians and industry bosses over the link to foreign governments.

The hedge fund millionaire’s decision to resign from the GB News board comes as other potential bidders, including regional newspaper group National World, have renewed their interest in buying the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, new director Lord Agnew said he had “watched and admired the dramatic growth of GB News across its platforms” and was looking forward to “encouraging the company on its journey”.

He is a former Treasury and Cabinet Office minister, and has sat in the House of Lords as a Conservative life peer since 2017.

“GB News is a business with huge opportunity as the industry undergoes a digital transformation across existing and emerging platforms,” he said.

Last month, the broadcaster said its audience figures had ballooned, especially online where page fields increased more than fivefold.

However, it said its pre-tax loss had widened to £42 million in the year to the end of May 2023.

It is despite getting investment of more than £40 million from its owner All Perspectives during the year, backed by investors including Sir Marshall.