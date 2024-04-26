Four including ex-Patisserie Valerie chief financial officer deny fraud charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Four including ex-Patisserie Valerie chief financial officer deny fraud charges

By Press Association
Patisserie Valerie tumbled into administration in 2019 (PA)
Patisserie Valerie tumbled into administration in 2019 (PA)

The former chief financial officer of Patisserie Valerie along with three other defendants, including his wife, have denied being part of a plot to commit fraud at the collapsed cafe chain.

Christopher Marsh, a former director and chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings (PHP), the company behind Patisserie Valerie, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

They appeared in the dock at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Friday alongside Marsh’s former number two, financial controller Pritesh Mistry, and financial consultant Nilesh Lad.

Christopher Marsh, 49, and Louise Marsh, 56, both of St Albans, Hertfordshire, Mistry, 41, of Leicester, and Lad, 51, of Harrow, north-west London, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud.

The charge states they conspired to “dishonestly” agree to “misstate and inflate” the figures for cash on the group’s balance sheet between October 2015 and October 2018.

A Patisserie Valerie shop
The charges relate to the financial failure of Patisserie Valerie (PA)

It is alleged that this put PHP Group’s shareholders and creditors, including banks, at risk.

The charges relate to the financial failure of the the bakery chain, which had 200 stores and tumbled into administration in 2019.

On Friday, Christopher Marsh also pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false representations as a company director.

Christopher Marsh, Mistry and Lad also pleaded not guilty to five charges of fraud by false representation and one of making or supplying an article for use in fraud.

The trio are accused of making false statements to lenders HSBC and Barclays about the bakery’s cash reserves before it collapsed and the reason that cheques were being stopped.

They also allegedly made false statements to auditor Grant Thornton, including issuing certain invoices between 2015 and 2018 that were “untrue or misleading” or were not genuine.

All four defendants were released on conditional bail.

The trial has been set for March 2 2026.

The SFO opened a full investigation into the situation, codenamed Operation Venom, in October 2018.

It came two days after the company abruptly suspended trading, closing 70 stores and causing the loss of more than 900 jobs across the country when its debts were revealed.