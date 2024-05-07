Global stock market rally continues as FTSE 100 races to another record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Global stock market rally continues as FTSE 100 races to another record high

By Press Association
London’s stock market rally has shown no signs of slowing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s stock market rally has shown no signs of slowing, with the FTSE 100 racing to fresh record highs on Tuesday amid renewed hopes of peace talks in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 soared by more than 100 points, continuing the rally sparked a few weeks ago.

A strong session for banks and housebuilders helped lift the blue-chip index 100.18 points higher, or 1.22%, to 8,313.67 at the close.

Investor spirits were raised as global leaders continued to push for a pause in fighting in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Monday, Hamas said it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari mediated ceasefire proposal, which Israel rejected because it failed to meet its “core demands”.

Nonetheless, oil prices were lower on Tuesday amid hopes of tensions easing in the region, with the price of Brent crude oil down about 0.2% to 83 US dollars per barrel.

Furthermore, investors appeared to still be holding on to hopes that interest rate cuts will be on the horizon.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The FTSE 100 has scaled fresh heights as buds of May hope unfurl about interest rate cuts on the horizon.

“The blue-chip index smashed through the 8,300 mark in early trade as the feelgood factor around London-listed stocks continued.

“A set of soggy retail sales figures hasn’t squished enthusiasm, instead the data has served to provide fresh optimism that demand in the economy is falling back and that could help bring about the beginning of the end to painfully high borrowing costs.”

New figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed that retail sales dropped 4% in April versus the previous year.

Meanwhile, it was a strong session for other top European markets. Germany’s Dax neared a new all-time high, surging 1.45%, while France’s Cac 40 was up 0.97% at close.

Trading over in the US got off to a good start with the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Dow Jones up 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down 0.2% against the US dollar at 1.254, and also down 0.2% against the euro at 1.164.

Oxford Street Stores Stock
JD Sports said it had opened its first store in the Middle East as it hopes to keep growing across the region (Yui Mok/PA)

In company news, BP was one of the handful of FTSE 100-listed companies to see its share price decline on Tuesday, after the energy giant revealed lower-than-expected profits.

It attributed the fall in earnings to lower oil and gas prices, the impact of an outage at its Whiting refinery and weaker fuel margins.

But it said this was partly offset by stronger oil trading. BP shares were 1.3% lower at the close.

Meanwhile, shares in JD Sports moved higher after the fashion chain announced it was opening a store in Bahrain, its first in the Middle East.

The company said it was a milestone in its international expansion strategy, and allows it to open more stores in locations including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Shares in JD were 2.7% higher at the close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DCC, up 250p to 5,745p, SSE, up 71p to 1,780.5p, Barclays, up 8p to 210.35p, Persimmon, up 47.5p to 1,414p, and Fresnillo, up 18p to 567.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were easyJet, down 31.4p to 510.2p, Burberry Group, down 29p to 1,151p, Melrose Industries, down 12.4p to 591.2p, BP, down 6.7p to 503.7p, and DS Smith, down 3.6p to 358p.