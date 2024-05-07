UK hospitality closures slow down amid easing cost inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK hospitality closures slow down amid easing cost inflation

By Press Association
The rate of hospitality business closures slowed down over the first months of 2024 as businesses saw some rampant cost inflation ease back (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The rate of hospitality business closures slowed down over the first months of 2024 as businesses saw some rampant cost inflation ease back.

However, one in 40 pubs, restaurants, bars and hotels have still shut their doors for good over the past 12 months, according to industry data.

Fresh figures from CGA by NIQ and AlixPartners showed that 368 hospitality sites, or the equivalent of four a day, closed in the first quarter of the year.

The data meant that there were 98,745 hospitality firms across the UK at the end of March, dropping by more than 2,000 since the same time a year earlier.

Nevertheless, the figures pointed towards a slowdown in the rate of decline in the face of easing inflation for firms and their customers.

It also showed strong demand from customers wanting to eat out, with the number of food-led venues increasing by 0.1% over the quarter.

Meanwhile, drink-led venues and accommodation businesses saw decreases of 0.7% and 0.4% respectively.

Karl Chessell, a director at CGA by NIQ said: “After a very challenging few years, these numbers give grounds for tentative optimism that hospitality closures will slow as 2024 goes on.

“While thousands of businesses remain fragile, a downward trend in inflation should hopefully raise the confidence of operators, consumers and investors alike, and protect more venues from closing the doors.

“It is particularly encouraging to see a marginal return to new openings for both casual dining and independent restaurants, though sustained growth is likely to be some way off.”

Graeme Smith, AlixPartners’ managing director, and head of leisure, corporate finance, said: “While the number of venues continues to tick down overall, the rate has slowed significantly, and hopefully this a further sign of the easing of some of these big market pressures.

“Operating conditions are clearly not easy, but the volatility of recent years has calmed.”