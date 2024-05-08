Some grocery retailers displaying inaccurate pricing, watchdog finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Some grocery retailers displaying inaccurate pricing, watchdog finds

By Press Association
Grocery retailers have been found to display incorrect pricing (Alamy/PA)
Some grocery retailers are displaying inaccurate prices or failing to display prices at all for certain products, the competition watchdog has found.

Missing prices; conflicting prices – when prices on products conflicted with those on shelf labels; and prices not being displayed sufficiently close to products, were the most common problems found by the Competition and Markets Authority in a review of 139 grocery stores in England and Wales.

The review also found prices not being clearly legible, the selling price being obscured, and multibuy promotion labels that did not specify the price of the items individually.

The majority of problems were found in independent food stores and small independents operating under a brand name.

Overall, 60% of the errors resulted in customers being charged a higher price at the till.

Failing to provide clear and accurate pricing information for products on sale is a breach of consumer law.

As a result of the findings, the CMA and Trading Standards have released a poster aimed at helping grocery retailers understand what they need to do to comply with the law.

The CMA’s interim executive director for consumer protection and markets, George Lusty, said: “We know how frustrating it can be when you get to the till only to find the price doesn’t match what was advertised.

“While lots of grocery retailers – particularly supermarkets – are complying with pricing rules, this needs to consistently be the case across all types of stores.

“It’s important that shoppers can make well-informed choices based on accurate information, especially at a time when lots of people are looking to save money. That’s why we are reminding businesses of the importance of complying with consumer law.”

The view follows separate work by the CMA last year which looked at how grocery retailers are displaying unit pricing in stores and online.

The review found problems with unit pricing which could affect consumers’ ability to compare products.