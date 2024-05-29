Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Thomas Donald, 64, later admitted he "shouldn't have done it" after he slapped a nurse on the bottom while a patient at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By David McPhee
Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

A former oil worker who was jailed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl has admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Thomas Donald appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted slapping the nurse on the backside despite still being subject to the sex offenders register.

Donald, 64, was jailed for four years in 2009 after he admitted trying to rape the child as she slept on a couch at an address in Aberdeen.

The girl had gone back to the house to sleep to avoid getting in trouble with her parents after getting drunk on cider.

Donald was jailed for attempted rape after he tried to force himself onto the girl, including kissing her without consent and leaving her with a love bite.

He is still subject to the sex offenders register as a result of this offence.

Following his release from prison, Donald then breached his order by carrying out another sexual offence in 2018.

Woman felt ‘forceful slap’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court today that on August 3 2022 was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On August 7, Donald was due to be released and a nurse was tasked with assisting him with showering as he was likely to fall due to his decreased mobility.

At 10.40am, the woman went to the room where Donald was staying, which had an en suite toilet and shower room.

The nurse told Donald to enter the bathroom and remove his clothes, which he did.

While he was removing his clothes, she left the room but returned shortly after and upon reentering the room she leaned over to turn the shower nozzle when she felt Donald strike her with a “forceful slap to her backside”.

The nurse immediately left the room.

Another nurse had been coming in to help her with Donald when she heard a “distinct slapping sound” and saw the other woman leave the room in a hurry.

The woman then followed the nurse and asked her what had happened, and she disclosed that Donald had “slapped her bum”.

The nurse thereafter left and reported the incident to police who questioned Donald, who stated: “I do not know why I did it. I don’t know what came over me. I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

Donald was asked to leave the hospital, which he did with no issues.

At around 11.35am on the same day, the accused’s carer attended his home where he disclosed to her what had happened.

In the dock, Donald pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

‘He has no explanation for it’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client was currently subject to the sex offenders register “indefinitely” and is managed by the offender management unit.

“He tells me has no recollection of the incident himself, but he accepts it did happen and he accepted responsibility for it when it was put to him,” Mr McLeod said.

“Clearly, what happened happened and he has no explanation for it.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence on Donald, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, until July 10 in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

She also made Donald subject to the sex offenders register over this matter.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

