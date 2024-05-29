Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A former oil worker who was jailed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl has admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Thomas Donald appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted slapping the nurse on the backside despite still being subject to the sex offenders register.

Donald, 64, was jailed for four years in 2009 after he admitted trying to rape the child as she slept on a couch at an address in Aberdeen.

The girl had gone back to the house to sleep to avoid getting in trouble with her parents after getting drunk on cider.

Donald was jailed for attempted rape after he tried to force himself onto the girl, including kissing her without consent and leaving her with a love bite.

He is still subject to the sex offenders register as a result of this offence.

Following his release from prison, Donald then breached his order by carrying out another sexual offence in 2018.

Woman felt ‘forceful slap’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court today that on August 3 2022 was admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

On August 7, Donald was due to be released and a nurse was tasked with assisting him with showering as he was likely to fall due to his decreased mobility.

At 10.40am, the woman went to the room where Donald was staying, which had an en suite toilet and shower room.

The nurse told Donald to enter the bathroom and remove his clothes, which he did.

While he was removing his clothes, she left the room but returned shortly after and upon reentering the room she leaned over to turn the shower nozzle when she felt Donald strike her with a “forceful slap to her backside”.

The nurse immediately left the room.

Another nurse had been coming in to help her with Donald when she heard a “distinct slapping sound” and saw the other woman leave the room in a hurry.

The woman then followed the nurse and asked her what had happened, and she disclosed that Donald had “slapped her bum”.

The nurse thereafter left and reported the incident to police who questioned Donald, who stated: “I do not know why I did it. I don’t know what came over me. I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

Donald was asked to leave the hospital, which he did with no issues.

At around 11.35am on the same day, the accused’s carer attended his home where he disclosed to her what had happened.

In the dock, Donald pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

‘He has no explanation for it’

Defence solicitor John McLeod told the court that his client was currently subject to the sex offenders register “indefinitely” and is managed by the offender management unit.

“He tells me has no recollection of the incident himself, but he accepts it did happen and he accepted responsibility for it when it was put to him,” Mr McLeod said.

“Clearly, what happened happened and he has no explanation for it.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence on Donald, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, until July 10 in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

She also made Donald subject to the sex offenders register over this matter.

