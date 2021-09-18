Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Actress Kaya Scodelario announces baby news

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 10:32 am
Kaya Scodelario (Ian West/PA)
Kaya Scodelario (Ian West/PA)

Actress Kaya Scodelario has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 29-year-old, who starred in Skins and The Maze Runner film series, shared a mirror selfie showing her bump with her 2.8 million followers.

She wrote: “I tried to set up one of those beautiful pregnancy reveal pictures with the meadow and the golden sunset and the hay and the puppy’s and the perfectly put together BoHo outfit & flowing natural hair with baby chicks nesting in it but then I realised that IM WAY TOO tired, achey and lazy right now.

“So here’s me pulling an awkward face in the mirror whilst wearing makeup for the first time in 6 months instead. We are very happy obviously. But mostly super tired.”

She did not reveal the child’s gender.

Famous friends including Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer sent their congratulations on social media.

Emmanuel wrote: “Awwww Congratulations to you both!! you look splendid!”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fan Screening – London
Kaya Scodelario at a screening of Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Matt Crossick/PA)

Scodelario, who rose to fame as Effy Stonem in E4 teen series Skins in 2007, already has a son, born in November 2016, with husband Benjamin Walker.

The couple got together in 2014 and tied the knot the following year.

