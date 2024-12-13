Romanian man jailed for attack on escort six years ago in Aberdeen

A Romanian man has been jailed and told he will be deported after assaulting an escort and robbing her of her valuables, including a gold bar.

Lulian Dediu was attacked the woman at an address in Aberdeen six years ago, but fled the country after being released on bail.

The 43-year-old was eventually tracked down by authorities and extradited back to Scotland in January this year.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Dediu’s listened to his sentencing hearing via a Romanian translator and spoke only to acknowledge his name.

The court previously heard how Dediu had contacted the escort through a website on April 22 2018, arranging to meet her at 11pm.

Once inside the flat, Dediu hit the woman over the head whilst covering her mouth and demanded to know where she kept her money.

The woman managed to break free and made for the front door, but Dediu grabbed her by the neck and she began struggling and shouting for help.

A tall mirror in the bedroom shattered as a result and Dediu picked up a shard of broken glass brandishing it at her while threatening to kill her.

‘I’ve killed many girls before’

He told her he had “killed many girls before” and believing this, the woman told him to take whatever he wanted.

Dediu rummaged through the woman’s possessions and made off with a 5-gram gold bar, a necklace, bracelet, a pair of glasses and two watches.

The court heard the woman suffered bruising and swelling around both eyes, tenderness to the back of her head and grazing on her right wrist, elbow and leg.

Deportation to Romania

Dediu’s defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client wanted to be deported and had already been in custody for a “significant period”.

He pled guilty to one charge of assault and robbery and making threats of injury.

Mr Jane said he had only acted in that way because he was “owed money” but added that when the “totality of the evidence” was put to him he “accepted” the position and the Crown’s version of events.

Sheriff Philip Mann made a recommendation for deportation at the end of Dediu’s jail term and sentenced him to 28 months in prison.

He said: “Having regard to the seriousness of the offence and your record, with an analogous conviction.

“I would have imprisoned you for 42 months but will discount this to 28 months for your guilty plea.

“This will be backdated to January 18.”

Dediu was also placed under a supervision release order for 12 months.