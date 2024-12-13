Romanian man jailed for attack on escort six years ago in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Romanian man jailed for attack on escort six years ago in Aberdeen

Lulian Dediu told her he had “killed many girls before” and believing this, the woman told him to take whatever he wanted.

By Joanne Warnock
Lulian Dediu stole a gold bar from his victim.
A Romanian man has been jailed and told he will be deported after assaulting an escort and robbing her of her valuables, including a gold bar.

Lulian Dediu was attacked the woman at an address in Aberdeen six years ago, but fled the country after being released on bail.

The 43-year-old was eventually tracked down by authorities and extradited back to Scotland in January this year.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Dediu’s listened to his sentencing hearing via a Romanian translator and spoke only to acknowledge his name.

The court previously heard how Dediu had contacted the escort through a website on April 22 2018, arranging to meet her at 11pm.

Once inside the flat, Dediu hit the woman over the head whilst covering her mouth and demanded to know where she kept her money.

The woman managed to break free and made for the front door, but Dediu grabbed her by the neck and she began struggling and shouting for help.

A tall mirror in the bedroom shattered as a result and Dediu picked up a shard of broken glass brandishing it at her while threatening to kill her.

‘I’ve killed many girls before’

He told her he had “killed many girls before” and believing this, the woman told him to take whatever he wanted.

Dediu rummaged through the woman’s possessions and made off with a 5-gram gold bar, a necklace, bracelet, a pair of glasses and two watches.

The court heard the woman suffered bruising and swelling around both eyes, tenderness to the back of her head and grazing on her right wrist, elbow and leg.

Deportation to Romania

Dediu’s defence solicitor Iain Jane said his client wanted to be deported and had already been in custody for a “significant period”.

He pled guilty to one charge of assault and robbery and making threats of injury.

Mr Jane said he had only acted in that way because he was “owed money” but added that when the “totality of the evidence” was put to him he “accepted” the position and the Crown’s version of events.

Sheriff Philip Mann made a recommendation for deportation at the end of Dediu’s jail term and sentenced him to 28 months in prison.

He said: “Having regard to the seriousness of the offence and your record, with an analogous conviction.

“I would have imprisoned you for 42 months but will discount this to 28 months for your guilty plea.

“This will be backdated to January 18.”

Dediu was also placed under a supervision release order for 12 months.

 